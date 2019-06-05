Sections
Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to increase worker pay

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:54 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NEW YORK — Bernie Sanders is lambasting Walmart's board including its CEO for paying its workers what he describes as "starvation wages" and introduced a shareholder proposal that calls for hourly associates to have a seat on the company's board.

In a three minute address, the Vermont senator and 2020 Democratic presidential contender called for Walmart to pay at least $15 per hour for its hourly workers during the business part of the company's annual shareholders' meeting held in Rogers.

The board also faced a shareholder proposal to strengthen its sexual harassment procedures. With Walmart's founder's descendants owning about 50 percent of its voting stock, the proposals don't have any chance of passing. Still, it's the latest pressure that Walmart and other corporations face to improve working conditions.

Comments

  • drs01
    June 5, 2019 at 12:11 p.m.

    Meanwhile old Bernie has been sucking on the government tit all his life, milking (pun intended) the system. So, let's all listen to this old socialist, and do as he says not as he does.

  • GeneralMac
    June 5, 2019 at 12:38 p.m.

    If Bernie Sanders had to survive on his productivity, he would have starved to death a long time ago.
  • Illinoisroy
    June 5, 2019 at 12:59 p.m.

    With the continuing loss of manufacturing jobs many blue collar individuals have to work for retail outlets similar to Walmart. They deserve a livable wage which will only happen if we increase the minimum wage to at least $15.00/hr. The corporations will not voluntarily increase wages.
