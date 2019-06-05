Congolese cases of Ebola top 2,000

JOHANNESBURG -- The deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has surpassed 2,000 cases.

The outbreak declared in August, the second-deadliest in history, has killed more than 1,300 people in a region where rebel attacks and community resistance have hurt containment efforts.

Reaching 2,000 cases is a "sad and frustrating milestone. The insecurity is holding us back," World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva.

Aid groups including the International Rescue Committee and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said a "reset" is needed in the response to one of the world's most dangerous diseases.

Misunderstandings have been high in the region, and years of rebel attacks have left many residents wary of outsiders.

Because of the mistrust, many Ebola cases are not being counted, and the number of confirmed cases is likely "an underestimate and not a realistic picture of the number of cases out there," the International Rescue Committee said in a statement.

Protesters persist in Sudan's capital

KHARTOUM, Sudan -- Pro-democracy demonstrators defied Sudan's military rulers Tuesday, carrying out scattered protests around the capital, Khartoum, as security forces fanned out in large numbers and clashed with opponents in the streets.

The protest movement aimed to show it can keep up the pressure in its confrontation with the generals, a day after security forces cleared the demonstrators' main sit-in camp in Khartoum in a bloody crackdown that activists say killed at least 35 people.

Worshippers across the capital early Tuesday marked the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Their prayers outside turned into short political rallies, with some chanting, "Freedom, peace, justice and civilian government are the people's choice."

Heavy clashes broke out in the afternoon as security forces put down smaller protests around the city. Organizers said at least two people were killed: a 14-year-old boy shot at a protest and a woman who was hit by a stray bullet in her home.

Security forces clamped down by sending large numbers of troops to patrol main avenues, activists said.

Australia warns off human smugglers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Tuesday warned human smugglers and people seeking to enter Australia by boat not to do so, emphasizing that the government continues to enforce the country's tough border protection policy.

Dutton, on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, held talks with his counterparts and other officials on measures aimed at deterring human smuggling.

His visit came a week after Australia sent back 20 Sri Lankans who tried to enter Australia by boat and after Sri Lanka's navy separately arrested another 41 in a boat heading to Australia.

Dutton said that although there was a lull in human smuggling recently, "We've just seen an uptick in activity in the last month or so, which has caused this concern."

"Again, my message is very clear: that if you seek to come to Australia by boat, you will just not be successful," he said.

Sri Lankan and Australian authorities are cooperating to combat human smuggling. Australia provided two vessels to Sri Lanka's coast guard in 2014 and 2017.

