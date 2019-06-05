VIDEO: Decatur man nabbed after fleeing courthouse

BENTONVILLE -- A Decatur man made a break for freedom Monday as deputies were taking inmates from court to the Benton County Jail.

Diego Jose Zayas-Martinez, 28, had earlier appeared before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green where he was ordered jailed and his bond was increased to $100,000.

He was arrested in November and accused of threatening to kill a man. He was released from jail on $5,000 bond and arrested April 2 in connection with stabbing a man. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Zayas-Martinez, along with other inmates, was being taken to the transport bus, which was parked in the sally port at the Benton County Courthouse.

Zayas-Martinez darted past one deputy and fled from the courthouse, according to a probable cause affidavit. Zayas-Martinez's hands were shackled but not his legs. He ran east on Northeast Second Street.

One deputy followed Zayas-Martinez and attempted to capture him, according to the affidavit. The other deputy loaded the inmates on the van and joined the search, which included several Bentonville police officers and deputies.

Kevin Garrett, a Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy, was searching for Zayas-Martinez on foot when a woman told him the person they were chasing was under her house at 505 N.E. Central Ave., according to the affidavit.

Deputies were able to pull Zayas-Martinez from under the house, according to the affidavit.

Zayas-Martinez was brought back before Green after his capture. She then raised his bond to $500,000.

He was still in the Benton County Jail as of Tuesday.

He was arrested in connection with escape, fleeing and criminal trespassing.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said people taken into custody in court now will have their legs shackled prior to leaving the building.

NW News on 06/05/2019