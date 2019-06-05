Durant still out for Warriors in Game 3

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson sits on the bench watching teammates during practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors will take the floor once more without two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, counting on their depth and home court to carry them as they try to inch closer to a three-peat.

Durant is out for Game 3 of the finals tonight, still not ready to return for the two-time defending champions as he works back from a strained right calf suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.

Durant didn't practice with the Warriors on Tuesday, and he has yet to get on the court for a structured session since getting injured May 8 in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Durant was set to some work on the court later Tuesday at the practice facility.

Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2. He is listed as questionable for Game 3.

The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors is tied at 1-1.

Thompson said his discomfort Tuesday was bearable, saying "the pain level wasn't too crazy at all."

"It will be a game-time decision. But for me personally, it would be hard to see me not playing. Hopefully, I'll feel much better tomorrow and be a go for tipoff," Thompson said.

Along with Durant, Golden State is also down backup big man Kevon Looney. He suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.

"He's had such a great season, such a great postseason run," Golden State Coach Steve Kerr said. "Fortunately it won't affect his future, but it's a big loss for us."

Like Thompson, Toronto star guard Kawhi Leonard said he would not be off the court on the NBA's biggest stage. Not with no more than five games left.

"A hundred percent," Leonard said of his health. "I'm on the floor. There are no excuses. Everybody knows everyone's banged up, bruised up at this moment."

Leonard is averaging 30.9 points per game during the postseason.

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse was still hearing about his move to use an old school box-and-one defense with Fred VanVleet on Stephen Curry.

"In ninth grade, a team played one against me," Kerr joked. "Very proud to announce that. I had a box-and-one, just like Steph."

"Yeah, I know, everybody's making fun of me for it, right?" Nurse quipped.

DeMarcus Cousins shined during his first NBA Finals start and just the fourth postseason game of his career.

He had 11 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocked shots over 28 minutes while playing in foul trouble in the Warriors 109-104 Game 2 victory Sunday.

Cousins had been out with a torn left quadriceps muscle sustained in Game 2 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers. He didn't even make his season debut until Jan. 18 at the Clippers following a nearly yearlong absence while recovering from surgery for a torn left Achilles tendon.

Toronto went just 35 for 94 (37.2%) in Game 2, compared to 50.6% while winning the series opener, including 11 of 38 from three-point range.

"It's always a game of rhythm a little bit and you have to watch what's happening," Nurse said. "We talk a lot about our shot spectrum, the shots we're trying to get. We have to get a certain amount of paint touches. We have to get the ball side to side. Those are things you just have to keep an eye on. I think we just had some lulls in those three areas in Game 2."

The Raptors were outscored 18-0 to start the third quarter -- "the quarter from hell" as Nurse called it -- and that all but did them in before a late rally that fell short.

With all the injuries, all the Warriors must be ready to contribute.

"The way that we play, everybody feels involved on both ends of the floor and has an opportunity to impact the game, not necessarily scoring every possession but just playing within the flow and sharing the ball, moving, playing unselfishly," Curry said. "Just a style where everybody is going to get touches and you just have to be confident and aggressive. So again, day to day it's just whoever is healthy. Be ready to go, compete, have fun doing it. Whoever is out there on the floor, just feel like you can help us win the game."

NBA Finals

SUNDAY’S GAME

Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Series tied 1-1.

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

