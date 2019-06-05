Ex-aides miss panel deadline

In this Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks appears in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON -- The White House instructed Hope Hicks, a former aide to President Donald Trump, and the ex-counsel's chief of staff not to cooperate with a congressional subpoena for documents related to their White House service.

The House Judiciary Committee issued the summonses last month to Hicks, one of Trump's longtime aides, and to Donald McGahn's staff member Annie Donaldson as part of its investigation into potential abuse of power, public corruption and obstruction.

Both faced a Tuesday deadline to turn over documents and have been subpoenaed to testify this month.

In a statement, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., committee chairman, said the two were told not to cooperate.

"As part of President Trump's continued obstruction of Congress, the White House has instructed both Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to turn over records in response to subpoenas issued by our committee last month," Nadler said. "I note that Ms. Hicks has agreed to turn over some documents to the committee related to her time working for the Trump campaign, and I thank her for that show of good faith."

Nadler said federal law says the documents that left the White House months ago are no longer covered by executive privilege "if they ever were."

"The president has no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request," Nadler said. "We will continue to seek reasonable accommodation on these and all our discovery requests and intend to press these issues when we obtain the testimony of both Ms. Hicks and Ms. Donaldson."

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, a lawyer for Hicks wrote to Nadler on Tuesday that Hicks would be withholding documents in her possession, as well as her lawyers' possession, from her tenure at the White House as well as some from the transition period. The lawyer, Robert Trout, said in the letter that they would not provide those materials because they were not authorized by the White House or the transition and there were "institutional interests at stake."

Trout said they would provide documents from Hicks' time on the Trump campaign, however, and that she had previously provided some documents in March, after Nadler sent out his original requests for information.

The White House advised Nadler that Hicks and Donaldson cannot provide records that are the property of the White House, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss private deliberations.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter Tuesday to Nadler, explaining that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had directed Hicks and Donaldson not to provide records or information that involve executive branch material and their time in the White House, the official said.

Cipollone told Nadler that the committee needs to negotiate directly with the White House to determine which records it can obtain.

The standoff is the latest in the conflict between the House and the Trump administration. The lower chamber is set to vote Tuesday on a contempt citation for Attorney General William Barr and McGahn for refusing to comply with subpoenas, as well. The matter will then move to civil court, where Democrats hope they can persuade a judge to force both men to comply with congressional investigations.

Democrats are likely to do the same with Hicks and Donaldson should they follow the White House request and refuse to answer questions and turn over documents.

With the vote on Barr and McGahn approaching, the Justice Department sent a letter to Nadler Tuesday with a final offer to resume negotiations over access to redacted portions of the Mueller report and underlying documents -- but only if the Judiciary panel nullifies its May vote to recommend contempt for Barr and cancels the vote next Tuesday in the full House.

"The department is prepared to resume negotiations with the committee regarding accommodation of its narrowed subpoena, provided the committee takes reasonable steps" to alleviate the threat of a contempt vote for the attorney general, Stephen Boyd, an assistant attorney general, wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

Nadler rejected that offer, saying: "We urge you to return to the accommodation process without conditions. We are ready to begin negotiating immediately."

PRESSURE ON PELOSI

The dust-up comes as frustrated Judiciary Committee Democrats have begun calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to open an impeachment inquiry against Trump that they believe will hasten judicial rulings in their favor. Investigators have been stuck, unable to advance their inquiries because of an uncooperative White House.

Robert Mueller ended his role as special counsel last week and said his office could not consider whether to charge Trump with a crime because of a long-standing Justice Department opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted. During a brief public appearance, Mueller repeated a line in his report explaining that his team would have exonerated Trump of obstructing the probe into Russian election interference if it had the confidence to do so.

Some Democrats read that as a signal that they should more aggressively pursue impeachment of the president.

A coalition of more than two dozen liberal groups on Tuesday urged Pelosi to begin impeachment proceedings, writing in a letter that her hesitance is "resulting in dangerous inaction that enables this racist and xenophobic president."

The groups signing the letter include CREDO Action, Free Speech for People, MPower, Movimiento Cosecha, Democracy for America, Indivisible, Working Families Party and Women's March.

Pelosi and leadership members have pushed back on the impeachment plea, arguing that Trump is seeking such a step knowing the Republican-led Senate would vote to acquit him in a political boost.

In its investigation, the Judiciary Committee is particularly interested in Donaldson, who took detailed notes of McGahn's exchanges with the president. McGahn was a central witness in some of the 10 instances of potential obstruction identified by Mueller in his report.

The panel also believes Hicks, a longtime close confidant of Trump, probably knows details on several topics it is investigating.

McGahn also faced a deadline to hand over all communications pertaining to the Mueller investigation, but the White House told McGahn it would invoke executive privilege over the material. McGahn ultimately refused to turn over anything.

Donaldson took notes directly from McGahn as he left discussions with Trump, documenting how he railed against an investigation that he felt imperiled his presidency.

Donaldson is a sought-after witness because she can explain what she and McGahn were feeling when Trump took certain actions. Democrats would seek her reactions to some of these moments, including when Trump announced to staff that he would fire FBI director James Comey, and when he ordered McGahn to try to intervene and have Mueller removed for alleged conflicts of interest.

Panel members have sought to talk to Hicks as well. In an early March letter, they asked her to turn over communications she has had related to dozens of topics. They wanted any information about former national security adviser Michael Flynn's move to lie to the FBI about his contacts with Russian official Sergey Kislyak as well as his resignation. They have asked for any information she has on Trump's contact with Comey, particularly his firing.

They also asked her about hush payments during the 2016 election to women alleging affairs with the president and the June 9, 2016, Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner and Russians who offered dirt on Hillary Clinton. Hicks was reportedly involved in crafting a July 8, 2017, statement about that meeting that was later found to be inaccurate.

Nadler also has said that his panel will open a series of hearings on "the alleged crimes and other misconduct" in Mueller's report as Democrats try to keep the public's focus on his findings in the Trump-Russia investigation.

The hearings will serve as a stand-in of sorts for Mueller, who said last week that he would prefer not to appear before Congress and would not elaborate on the contents of his report if he were forced to testify.

Democrats have suggested they will compel Mueller's appearance if necessary, but it's unclear when or if that will happen. Negotiations over Mueller's testimony are ongoing.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday that his panel also will hold hearings on the Mueller report, focusing on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachael Bade and Carol D. Leonnig of The Washington Post; by Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo and Alan Fram of The Associated Press; and by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times.

