Police: Death investigated as homicide after body found outside home owned by former Arkansas senator

FILE — Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, listens to testimony at a meeting of the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare, and Labor at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015.

Authorities say they are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday outside the home of a former Arkansas senator as a homicide.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said authorities responded to a report of a body found before 5 p.m. at 4023 West Arkansas 90 in Pocahontas.

According to Arkansas property records, that parcel is owned by former state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith and her former husband, Philip Smith.

Investigators said they could not confirm the identity of the victim. Several of Collins-Smith's colleagues and the state Republican party said on Twitter on Tuesday evening that she had died.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said deputies reported to state police that people familiar with the person who lived at the home discovered human remains outside the residence, Sadler said.

It will be later Wednesday before the state medical examiner can positively identify the remains and a cause of death, Sadler said.

Randolph County Coroner John Paul Thielemier confirmed the remains belonged to a female, but he said he also couldn't confirm the identity.

The coroner said he didn’t see anything to suggest that the person had been shot, but he said that authorities “can’t confirm or rule anything out at this point" because "it would be impossible.”

“There are several factors,” he said. “I’m not going to release any of those factors right now.”

Collins-Smith served as a Republican senator for District 19, which includes Independence, Izard, Sharp and portions of Fulton and Randolph counties, from 2015 until this year. Before that, she served in the Arkansas House from 2011 to 2013.

Philip Smith retired as a judge in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Randolph County, in 2017.

Collins-Smith lost to a primary challenger last year in her bid to retain the Senate District 19 seat. She previously also served in the Arkansas House.

In a statement on Twitter, the Republican Party of Arkansas said it "learned of the untimely death" of the 57-year-old.

"She was a passionate voice for her people and a close member of our Republican family," the statement said. "We are praying for her loved ones during this difficult time."

Several notable Arkansas Republicans weighed in on the news of Collins-Smith's death on Twitter.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman tweeted on Wednesday that he was "grateful for her service to Arkansans."

"This tragedy is a shock to her community and our entire state," he wrote. "I am praying her loved ones and all those mourning her find peace and comfort in this difficult time."

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin wrote Tuesday that he was "in shock" over the news.

"I am heartbroken for her family & friends as they grieve, & my thoughts & prayers are w/ them during this tragic time," he wrote.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford wrote that Collins-Smith "always worked hard for her constituents

"I ask you keep her family and her friends in your prayers as they mourn her passing," he added.

In its statement, the Democratic Party of Arkansas called Collins-Smith a "friend and warm person."

"We are stunned and saddened to hear of her death," the party wrote.