Gomez leads Naturals past Travs

SPRINGDALE -- Ofreidy Gomez started a little shaky Tuesday night, but he settled in and got some help from his friends to lead Northwest Arkansas to an 8-1 win over Arkansas in a Texas League North Division battle at Arvest Ballpark.

Arkansas (35-21) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Donnie Walton lined a double into the left-center field gap on the first pitch, then went to third and scored on back-to-back wild pitches by Gomez (3-3).

But the Travelers, who lead the division, couldn't do much else with the 6-foot-3 right-hander from Puerto Rico. He allowed only one run on five hits over seven innings of work, while striking out six and walking only one.

Naturals manager Darryl Kennedy said Gomez just settled down after a rough first couple of hitters.

"I think he was just a little amped up, trying to throw a shutout," Kennedy said. "The guy gets a first-pitch double, and then he just tries to pitch a shutout from the first inning instead of staying with your game plan.

"He commanded the baseball. He got deep in the game for us, and that's what we needed."

The Naturals banged out 12 hits led by Taylor Featherston and Meibrys Viloria with three hits each. Featherston also drove three runs. But they also stole five bases, including Nick Heath's league-leading 33rd, to bring the team total to 100.

"I was looking at it today, and it was like 94 or 95, and I was thinking 'Wow, that's a big number,'" Kennedy said. "That's who we are. That's what we have to do, and the guys have done a very good job of doing it."

The Naturals (25-32) broke the game open with a three-run sixth inning. Taylor Featherston drove in two with a soft line single to right-center field for the 5-1 lead. Anderson Miller also drove in a run with a smash off the first baseman's glove that bounded all the way into right field.

SHORT HOPS

• Khalil Lee hit his third home run of the season in the bottom of the first to give the Naturals a 2-1 lead. Northwest Arkansas has now homered in nine consecutive games.

• Arkansas starter Scott Boches (0-1) was called up from Class A Modesto to make a spot start on Tuesday. He allowed two runs on three hits over four innings of work but took the loss.

• Northwest Arkansas turned three double plays in the game.

ON DECK: The Naturals finish a three-game series against Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas will send Conner Greene (3-4 5.53 ERA) to the mound against Darren McCaughan(3-3 3.07 ERA) for Arkansas. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

