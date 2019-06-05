Gomez settles down to take care of Travs

SPRINGDALE -- Ofreidy Gomez started a little shaky Tuesday night, but he settled down and got some help from his friends to lead Northwest Arkansas to an 8-1 victory over Arkansas in a Texas League North Division battle at Arvest Ballpark.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Donnie Walton lined a double into the left-center field gap on the first pitch, then went to third and scored on back-to-back wild pitches by Gomez (3-3).

But the Travelers couldn't do much else with the 6-3 right-hander from Puerto Rico. He allowed 1 run on 5 hits over 7 innings of work while striking out 6 and walking 1.

Naturals Manager Darryl Kennedy said Gomez settled down.

"I think he was just a little amped up, trying to throw a shutout," Kennedy said. "The guy gets a first-pitch double, and then he just tries to pitch a shutout from the first inning instead of staying with your game plan.

"He commanded the baseball. He got deep in the game for us, and that's what we needed."

The Naturals banged out 12 hits, led by Taylor Featherston and Meibrys Viloria with three hits each. Featherston also drove in three runs. The Naturals also stole five bases, including Nick Heath's league-leading 33rd, to bring the team total to 100.

"I was looking at it today, and it was like 94 or 95, and I was thinking, 'Wow, that's a big number,' " Kennedy said. "That's who we are. That's what we have to do, and the guys have done a very good job of doing it."

The Naturals broke the game open with a three-run sixth inning. Featherston drove in two with a soft single to right-center field for the 5-1 lead. Anderson Miller also drove in a run with a smash off the first baseman's glove that bounded all the way into right field.

