Arkansas National Guardsman away for training dies

Pvt. Aaron Robinson of Cave Springs died while training with the Arkansas National Guard in Virginia, a Guard spokesman said Tuesday.

Robinson's roommate found him unresponsive Saturday morning, said Maj. William Phillips, Guard spokesman.

The family has been notified, Phillips said. The cause of death is not known, he said.

"Aaron was a great employee of ours, a gaming enthusiast with a dry sense of humor, but most of all we remember his fierce love for his family," according to a Facebook post Sunday by his employer, McLarty Daniel Ford Lincoln in Bentonville.

Metro on 06/05/2019