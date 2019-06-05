Hong Kong activists recall '89 crackdown; China doesn't

Thousands of people in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park attend a candlelight vigil Tuesday to remember victims of the Chinese government’s military crackdown 30 years ago on protesters at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

HONG KONG -- Activists in Hong Kong gathered Tuesday night to mark 30 years since China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, underscoring continuing concern for Chinese human rights in the semiautonomous territory, even as its own civil liberties are under threat.

Hong Kong is the only region under Beijing's jurisdiction that holds significant public commemorations of the 1989 crackdown and memorials for its victims. Hong Kong has a degree of freedom not seen on the mainland as a legacy of British rule that ended in 1997.

The annual vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park near the bustling Causeway Bay shopping district appeared to draw tens of thousands of participants who held candles. After an introduction of songs in the city's Cantonese dialect and traditional string music, a minute of silence was held for the Tiananmen crackdown victims.

"By being here, I'm standing for truth and justice, even though I've no hope the Chinese central government will ever do justice to the protesters," said participant Stanley Lui, 42.

Beijing transplant Jay Jiang, 16, said unlike many on the mainland, she knew about the crackdown even as a young child. The 10th-grader was taking part in the Hong Kong vigil for the first time.

"The bottom line is the government should not deceive the people about what happened," said Jiang.

Estimates of the number of vigil participants varied widely, with police putting the figure at 37,000 and organizers at 180,000.

This year's vigil featured a replica of the Goddess of Democracy, a plaster sculpture of a female figure holding a torch that was displayed in Tiananmen Square in the days leading up to the crackdown, which took place on the night of June 3-4, 1989, and is believed to have killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

"That statue was crushed by tanks at the June 4 crackdown, the June 4 massacre. So we are rebuilding this here ... to symbolize that we are still continuing to fight for democracy, and continue on the spirit of the '89 democratic protests," said Chow Hang Tung, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, which organizes the annual event.

Alliance chairman Albert Ho said many participants were seeking to "demonstrate their commitment to the cause of democracy" on the 30th anniversary and "speaking truth to power, especially for those who are silent in the mainland."

At the University of Hong Kong, a dozen students laid flower bouquets at the Pillar of Shame, a sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot commemorating the crackdown's victims.

Students later observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the crackdown's victims before scrubbing the pillar clean in an annual ritual.

Recent years have witnessed a generational divide about how best to memorialize the crackdown, and since 2015, Hong Kong university students have arranged their own commemorations separate from the main candlelight vigil.

"People who attend the vigil consider themselves Chinese. We disagree with this identity," said Jordan Pang, acting chairman of the Hong Kong University Students' Union's current affairs committee.

"I think the young generation and most students consider themselves Hong Kongers. If we need to commemorate, we do not want to use [the vigil] to commemorate," Pang said.

In Beijing, China on Tuesday stepped up security around Tiananmen Square.

Extra checkpoints and street closures greeted tourists who showed up before 5 a.m. to watch the daily flag-raising ceremony at the square. An honor guard marched across a barricaded road and raised the Chinese flag as the national anthem played.

Any commemoration of the event is not allowed in mainland China, and the government has blocked access to information about it on the Internet.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement saluting what he called the "heroes of the Chinese people who bravely stood up thirty years ago ... to demand their rights."

He urged China to make a full, public accounting of those killed, and said that U.S. hopes have been dashed that China would become a more open and tolerant society.

A post on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that Pompeo's statement "grossly intervenes in China's internal affairs ... and smears its domestic and foreign policies."

It added that the Chinese government and people reached a verdict long ago on what it called "the political incident of the late 1980s," and that China's rapid economic development and progress in democracy and the rule of law show it is following the right path.

