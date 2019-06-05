In Britain, Trump talks up Brexit, U.S. trade deal

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles on Tuesday greet President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, outside Winfield House, the residence of the U.S. ambassador to Great Britain, before a formal dinner at the London residence.

LONDON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Britain to forge ahead with plans to quit the European Union, reiterating his support for Brexit even as the prospect of a Britain overly dependent on the United States divided politicians.

Trump dangled the prospect of a "phenomenal" trade deal with the United States if Britain breaks from Europe. But he made clear that in negotiations for such a deal, "everything will be on the table," including opening Britain's public health system to U.S. competitors.

Trump said he believed Britain could leave the European Union even if it fails to make a deal with Brussels by the Oct. 31 deadline.

"I would think that it will happen, and it probably should happen," Trump said at a news conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, who will step down as leader of the Conservative Party this week after having repeatedly failed to win approval in Parliament for her negotiated exit agreement.

"This is a great, great country and it wants its own identity," said Trump, who had warm words for May, even as he repeated that he would have taken a harder line than she did in the talks with the European Union.

Boris Johnson, a pro-Brexit politician and former foreign secretary who is running to replace May as the Conservative leader, spoke to Trump for 20 minutes by phone but declined a face-to-face meeting, citing a busy schedule as he prepares his campaign to replace May. She will remain a lame-duck prime minister until the Conservatives elect her replacement this summer.

Many in Britain were not receptive to Trump's talk of a trade deal.

"This orange blow-in is brashly telling us how to conduct our own international affairs," wrote Zoe Williams, a columnist at the Guardian, "and listening to him it is clear that a close relationship with Trump's America would be as far removed from regaining sovereignty as it is possible to imagine. Allied to Trump, we'd be more of a satrapy than a nation state. We would be dominated by a power that was as raw as it was distant."

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, echoed those themes in a speech to anti-Trump demonstrators. He condemned Trump's war of words with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and warned that a trade deal with the United States would amount to "offering up our precious National Health Service to private American companies."

"We will not stand for that," Corbyn said to a crowd that waved placards with the slogans, "No Brexit. No Trump" and "Brexit = Trump."

Trump said the Labor leader had sought a meeting with him, but he refused. "He is, where I come from, somewhat of a negative force," Trump said.

The president met with Nigel Farage, the leader of a pro-Brexit party. Farage was photographed entering Winfield House, the residence of the American ambassador. Afterward, he tweeted, "Good meeting with President Trump -- he really believes in Brexit and is loving his trip to London."

For May, who worked for many months to arrange Trump's state visit, it was a more bittersweet occasion. She and her husband, Philip, greeted Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, outside No. 10 Downing St. and gave them a tour of Britain's most famous political address -- one that she will soon vacate. After the news conference, the two couples toured the Churchill War Rooms museum.

Trump last year faulted May for not negotiating aggressively enough with the European Union. But at their final news conference Tuesday, Trump sought to give his host credit for her part in the negotiations.

"I seem to remember the president suggested that I sue the European Union," May said, casting a playful glance at Trump. "Which we didn't do. We went into negotiation, and we came out with a good deal."

"I would have sued, but that's OK," Trump replied with a smile. "I would have sued, and maybe settled, maybe."

The president quickly added, "She's probably a better negotiator than I am," and said May's negotiations might have teed up a deal with the EU.

"Perhaps you won't be given the credit you deserve if they do something," Trump said to May. "But I think you deserve a lot of credit, I really do."

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May walk to a news conference Tuesday in London after talks on Britain's impending exit from the European Union.

