Little Rock woman accused of attacking tow truck driver, stealing his keys

by Clara Turnage | Today at 8:13 p.m. 0comments
Angry that her car was being moved, a Little Rock woman burst out the window of a tow truck and assaulted the driver, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Zakyrah Sharome Gilbert, 19, Tuesday on charges of robbery, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property after an arrest report said she broke the window of a tow truck moving her car from 13500 Chenal Parkway.

The report said Gilbert elbowed the driver in his face while taking the keys to the tow truck. Gilbert caused approximately $1,500 in damage to the truck and police said they had not been able to locate the truck's keys at the time of the report.

Gilbert was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

