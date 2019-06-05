LR's Love chosen as Democratic leader in state House

Arkansas House Democrats on Tuesday selected state Rep. Fred Love of Little Rock to serve as minority leader of the caucus.

Love, the third-most-senior member of the House, succeeds former Rep. Charles Blake, also of Little Rock, who stepped down last month to serve as the chief of staff to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Love, 44, formerly led the Legislative Black Caucus and made an unsuccessful run at the speaker's chair in 2013.

In a statement released shortly after a caucus meeting at the state Democratic Party headquarters in Little Rock, Love expressed pride at receiving his colleagues' support, while addressing several issues that he said would be a part of the party's focus.

"Now more than ever, we need to be focused on building our infrastructure," Love said. "That includes shoring up our rural health care system, reinforcing our levee systems and bringing broadband into every home in Arkansas."

After Blake's resignation, Democrats hold 23 seats in the 100-member House. Republicans hold 76 seats.

Blake was elected to lead the House Democratic caucus in June 2018, and during the midterm elections, he worked on Scott's mayoral campaign.

Meanwhile, House Democratic candidates campaigned to a draw against Republicans, picking up two seats in Northwest Arkansas while losing two incumbents in rural House races.

"Fred is liked by members on both sides of the aisle," said Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray. Gray, a former representative, said Love had a good relationship with Republican House leaders.

Gray, who himself served as House minority leader between 2015 and 2017, said it will be up to Love to determine how to divide his time between candidate recruitment, campaigns and legislative efforts. Gray noted that Love comes into the role as a veteran legislator, while several other recent leaders -- Gray included -- had less tenure.

Love was first elected as a representative in 2010. He represents House District 29, which covers much of southwest Little Rock.

Love also works as the director of community services for Pulaski County. He and his wife, ShaRhonda, have one son.

