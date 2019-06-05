Man gets 4 years in fatal shooting

A Jonesboro man who claimed to be playing with a handgun before fatally shooting a 23-year-old in the head last fall was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

Ethan Kane Thomas, 20, pleaded guilty in Craighead County Circuit Court to a manslaughter charge as well as possessing a gun with its serial numbers removed.

Prosecutors argued that Thomas and Miles Lozano, 19, of Bono had been smoking marijuana when Thomas pointed a handgun and shot Patrick Kidd Jr. in the head while at his home near Jonesboro in September.

Thomas told investigators that he thought the gun was empty and decided to "play around," with it, according to court records. He said he pulled back the slide and pointed the gun at Kidd, who said "don't do it," before Thomas pulled the trigger and shot him, records show.

Kidd died after being taken to a hospital.

Christie Kidd wrote in a statement read at Monday's sentencing hearing that her son's death has been difficult.

"It has been very stressful, emotionally and physically, that I have to visit my only son at the cemetery now instead of hearing his voice on the other end of the phone or him making me laugh," the statement read.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Grant DeProw said in a statement that Thomas didn't appear to intentionally shoot Kidd and that the sentence "reflected his lack of intention." He also noted that Thomas had no previous criminal record.

"This is a fair and just result," DeProw said. "The manslaughter charge was based on the reckless nature of his conduct."

A judge sentenced Lozano to three years of probation in April when he pleaded guilty to possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with evidence and theft.

Police said someone had removed the handgun's serial numbers.

Thomas remained in the Craighead County jail Tuesday.

State Desk on 06/05/2019