Man rescued from water after jumping off Little Rock's Main Street Bridge

Emergency responders rescued a man who jumped off the Main Street Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, and he is recovering, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

The Little Rock Police Department got the call at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports said the man had on a life jacket. But when firefighters got him out, he didn't have any flotation devices, said Officer Eric Barnes, a department spokesman.

Barnes said the incident "appears to be some type of attempted suicide," but that man was fine to be transported to the hospital for an evaluation. His condition is stable.

The fire department conducted the rescue in a boat.

"Once he hit the water, the main concern was to try to keep visual on him until fire department was in a better position to do a rescue,” Barnes said.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255 or the Arkansas Crisis Center Hotline at (888) 274-7472.