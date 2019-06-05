Marlins use 11-run fifth inning to pound Brewers

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper is congratulated after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Marlins 16, Brewers 0

MILWAUKEE -- Garrett Cooper had two hits and scored twice during Miami's franchise-record, 11-run fifth inning, helping the Marlins pound the Milwaukee Brewers 16-0 on Tuesday night.

Cooper matched a career high with four hits and scored four times, leading the way as last-place Miami rolled to its 12th victory in its past 17 games. Cooper, Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered, and rookie Harold Ramirez continued his hot start with two hits and two RBI.

Every player in Miami's starting lineup had at least one hit, scored at least once and drove in at least one run. Even pitcher Pablo Lopez got into the act, hitting an RBI double in the fifth that drew a hearty round of boos from the Miller Park crowd of 25,364.

Milwaukee had won five of seven, but it was shut down by Lopez (4-5) and three relievers, finishing with six hits in its worst loss of the season.

It was already 4-0 when Chase Anderson (3-1) was pulled after four ineffective innings. And it only got worse for the Brewers from there.

Miami collected three doubles and six singles while sending 15 batters to the plate in the fifth. After Castro struck out, nine consecutive batters reached safely before Ramirez grounded out for the second out.

Cooper, a sixth-round draft pick by the Brewers in 2013, led off with a single and scored on Ramirez's double. He also singled in Lopez and scored on Castro's double, making it 13-0.

When the inning ended on Jorge Alfaro's strikeout against Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee's second pitcher of the inning, the crowd cheered sarcastically. Brewers Manager Craig Counsell turned to Hernan Perez for the ninth, and the utilityman worked a perfect inning in his sixth career pitching appearance.

Lopez matched a career high with seven strikeouts in six innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and walked one.

CUBS 6, ROCKIES 3 Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez hit home runs, Kyle Hendricks was solid through seven innings and host Chicago ended Colorado's season-high eight-game winning streak.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 1 Matt Carpenter's leadoff home run gave visiting St. Louis an early lead, but Cincinnati took the lead with a two-run fourth inning and added two more runs in the fifth to beat the Cardinals.

GIANTS 9, METS 3 (10) Bruce Bochy joined John McGraw as the only Giants managers to win 1,000 regular-season games when San Francisco beat host New York behind Stephen Vogt's tiebreaking two-run double in the 10th inning.

BRAVES 12, PIRATES 5 Austin Riley and Josh Donaldson hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings as visiting Atlanta rallied past Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 12, RANGERS 11 Pedro Severino hit a career-high three home runs and thwarted host Texas' six-run ninth-inning rally, lifting Baltimore to a victory.

RED SOX 8, ROYALS 3 Eduardo Nunez hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run to break open a close game in the eighth inning as visiting Boston beat Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 3 Freddy Galvis hit a two-run home run, Randal Grichuk added a solo shot and host Toronto held off New York to end a season-worst six-game losing streak.

TIGERS 9, RAYS 6 Miguel Cabrera had a grand slam among his three hits as host Detroit snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 2 Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run and a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth as Cleveland beat visiting Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 9, WHITE SOX 5 Stephen Strasburg earned his 100th career victory, and Anthony Rendon hit a home run and drove in five runs as Washington rallied past visiting Chicago.

Sports on 06/05/2019