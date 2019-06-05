MLB teams put a call into Razorbacks' bullpen

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team's bullpen strength was on display Tuesday when three relievers were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Arkansas junior left-handed closer Matt Cronin was picked in the fourth round by the Washington Nationals at No. 123 overall; junior right-hander Jacob Kostyshock was picked in the eighth round by the Colorado Rockies at No. 249; and redshirt junior right-hander Cody Scroggins, from Bentonville, was picked in the ninth round by the Boston Red Sox at No. 287.

Razorbacks junior second baseman Jack Kenley was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the eighth round at No. 232.

Cronin, a second-team All-SEC pick as voted on by the coaches, is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 12 saves. He has 40 strikeouts and 14 walks in 27 innings this season after setting an Arkansas record with 14 saves in 2018 when he had 59 strikeouts and 14 walks in 481/3 innings.

"His fastball is what they're looking for up there," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said at a Swatter's Club meeting earlier this year. "And I mean way up there, in the big leagues."

Kostyshock is 1-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 1 save this season. He has 29 strikeouts and 10 walks in 28 innings.

Scroggins, who started earlier this season before being sidelined for two weeks because of arm soreness, is 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA. He has 53 strikeouts and 25 walks in 43 innings.

Cronin got the save in Arkansas' 3-1 victory over TCU on Saturday, and Scroggins and Kostyshock combined with starter Patrick Wicklander on a five-hit shutout when the Razorbacks beat the Horned Frogs 6-0 at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Sunday.

Kenley, in his first season as a starter, is batting .324 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

The slotted signing bonus for Cronin is $464,500; for Kenley is $181,200; for Kostyshock is $164,700; and for Scroggins is $148,200, according to MLB.com.

Van Horn praised Scroggins and Kostyshock after Sunday night's game.

"Cody had a little soreness in his bicep -- but not tonight, obviously -- the last few weeks," Van Horn said. "He's good now. Kostyshock in his last outing wasn't great [at the SEC Tournament], and I think he was disappointed, and we needed to get him out there.

"They have that kind of stuff, and it was good for them to get out there, have success and feel good going into [a super regional against Ole Miss]. They both throw the ball in the mid-90s when they want, and both have good sliders and good changeups.

"If we want to have a chance to win, we're going to need both of those guys [this weekend] maybe a couple of times."

Arkansas has had six players drafted through 10 rounds, including junior center fielder Dominic Fletcher and junior pitcher Isaiah Campbell as second-round compensatory picks on Monday night.

Fletcher went 75th to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Campbell 76th to the Seattle Mariners.

The slotted signing bonus for Fletcher is $831,100 and for Campbell is $818,2000, according to MLB.com.

The draft will conclude today with rounds 11 though 40.

Other Razorbacks who could be picked are senior first baseman Trevor Ezell, senior catcher Zack Plunkett, junior first baseman Jordan McFarland, junior pitcher Kevin Kopps, redshirt sophomore pitcher Marshall Denton and redshirt freshman third baseman Jacob Nesbit, who is draft eligible because he turned 21 on Sunday.

Arkansas closer Matt Cronin receives the ball from the plate against Missouri Friday, March 15, 2019, during the ninth inning at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Jack Kenley, Arkansas second baseman, fields a ground ball in the 6th inning vs LSU Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas Razorbacks Cody Scroggins (57) throws a pitch during a baseball game, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

