Off The Wire

Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, center, is helped by a trainer after being injured while trying to get back to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, June 3, 2019, in San Diego. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

BASEBALL

McCutchen tears ACL

Andrew McCutchen tore his ACL in a rundown and will miss the rest of the season, causing the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies to again reshuffle their outfield. McCutchen hurt his left knee during Monday night's game against San Diego and an MRI revealed the injury. McCutchen said he hopes to be OK for opening day next season. Manager Gabe Kapler said he didn't have the date for McCutchen's surgery. The 32-year-old McCutchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI and an NL-high 43 walks. The 2013 NL MVP was in the first season of a $50 million, three-year contract. McCutchen had been on the injured list only once before, back in 2014 when he starred for Pittsburgh. The injury came a week after Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Herrera's leave has since been extended through June 17.

No prosecution of Urias

Los Angeles city prosecutors have decided to defer prosecution of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias for a May 13 domestic violence arrest. The Los Angeles city attorney's office said Urias will instead be summoned to a hearing and told no action will be taken as long as he doesn't commit acts of violence against anyone for a year. The Los Angeles Times reports city prosecutors also said Monday that Urias must successfully complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. The prosecutor's office said it's deferring prosecution because the alleged victim had no physical injury and never indicated to police or witnesses that she believed she was a victim, and because Urias has no prior record of criminal conduct. Major League Baseball placed Urias on administrative leave for a week after the incident and said its own investigation is continuing.

Cubs activate Strop

The Chicago Cubs activated reliever Pedro Strop from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night's game against the Colorado Rockies and optioned reliever Dillon Maples to Class AAA Iowa. The 33-year-old Strop, who went on the IL on May 8 with a strained left hamstring, is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and has 4 saves in 6 chances. The right-hander is one of several relievers Manager Joe Maddon has shuffled into the closer's role as Brandon Morrow recovers from right elbow surgery. In three rehab appearances at Iowa, Strop allowed 1 hit and 1 walk in 3 innings. Maddon believes a healthy Strop can help improve the Cubs' inconsistent bullpen. Before Tuesday's game, the manager said he'd lean toward using Strop to protect a ninth-inning lead against the Rockies.

Cabrera a full-time DH

Miguel Cabrera is reluctantly moving into a full-time role as designated hitter for the Detroit Tigers as he tries to avoid losing a second consecutive season to injury. The longtime corner infielder played in only 38 games in 2018 because of a ruptured biceps tendon. This season, he's dealing with chronic soreness in his right knee. Doctors considered operating on the knee but decided to see how it responds to a life without defensive responsibilities. "It's sad," Cabrera said Tuesday. "I like being in the field." He added that not having to undergo surgery is "really good news." If Cabrera's knee improves, it could help revive one of baseball's worst offenses. He needs the knee to be healthy to drive the ball -- something he has struggled with all season. Cabrera is hitting .284 in 54 games but had just 2 home runs and a career-worst .356 slugging percentage entering Tuesday.

Netting unlikely this year

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he does not expect teams to make changes to the protective netting around ballparks during the season, although he expects conversations to continue about whether netting should be extended. Manfred's comments on Tuesday came less than a week after a young child was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized in Houston. Manfred said structural issues in each individual stadium would make it difficult to mandate changes during the season, but the incident at Minute Maid Park will lead to conversations into the offseason. Cubs outfielder Albert Almora hit a line drive in the fourth inning of last Wednesday's game into the field-level stands down the third-base line, where it hit a young girl.

FOOTBALL

LB Bowman retires

Longtime NFL linebacker NaVorro Bowman has retired. Bowman announced his retirement Tuesday at the headquarters of the San Francisco 49ers. He spent eight-plus seasons in San Francisco after being drafted in the third round in 2010 and was a key part of a defense that went to three consecutive NFC title games and one Super Bowl. Bowman teamed with Patrick Willis to form one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL. He was named an All-Pro four times and had the interception return for a touchdown that sealed the final game ever at Candlestick Park in 2013. Bowman was released by San Francisco in October 2017 and played 10 games that season with the Oakland Raiders. Bowman didn't play last year.

SEC links with new bowl

The Las Vegas Bowl is moving to a new, bigger stadium next year, and will feature teams from the SEC or Big Ten facing a Pac-12 school. Bowl executive John Saccenti said Tuesday the game is shedding its Mountain West Conference affiliation under a six-year deal beginning in 2020. The game will move to a post-Christmas date and be played at the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium being built just off the Las Vegas Strip for the NFL's Raiders and UNLV football. Plans call for a Pac-12 selection to face an SEC team in 2020, 2022 and 2024. A Pac-12 team will play a Big Ten representative in 2021, 2023 and 2025. Fresno State beat Arizona State last year before 37,000 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

HOCKEY

Chara in doubt for Game 5

The Boston Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final despite a run of regular-season injuries that prevented anyone on the roster from playing all 82 games. Now comes the real test. The Bruins are preparing for Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues without captain and No. 1 defenseman Zdeno Chara, who did not return after he was hit in the face by a deflected puck on Monday night. The St. Louis Blues won 4-2 to even the series at 2-2. Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy offered no update on Chara's condition after arriving in Boston on Tuesday except to say the 2009 Norris Trophy winner was on his way to see a doctor. Later reports said Chara has a broken jaw. Although the 42-year-old Chara is the team's elder statesman and emotional leader, Cassidy said he is less worried about Chara's leadership than his 6-9 presence on the ice. "Taking great players out of the lineup, that's the part that hurts the most," Cassidy said. "I'm not worried about our mentality."

GOLF

Tour heads to Bermuda

The PGA Tour is going to Bermuda for the first time with a new tournament that adds to the fall schedule. The Bermuda Championship will be played Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at Port Royal. It will be held the same week as the HSBC Champions, a World Golf Championship event in Shanghai. Previously, the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi was held the same week as the HSBC Champions. That tournament now has its own date with full FedEx Cup points. The Bermuda Tourism Authority has signed a five-year agreement for the tournament to be played through 2023.

Sports on 06/05/2019