Ready to act, Fed chief assures

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (left) talks with former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at a Chicago conference during which Powell spoke about the U.S.’ ongoing trade disputes.

CHICAGO -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, weighing the potential for trade disputes to inflict damage on the U.S. economy, said the central bank is prepared to act to sustain the economic expansion if needed.

"We do not know how or when these issues will be resolved," Powell said of ongoing trade disputes between the United States, Mexico, China and other nations. "We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near our symmetric 2% objective."

Powell did not explicitly say that the Fed will cut interest rates, but his comments send a signal that the central bank is watching the trade disputes, ready to fend off any economic damage.

"He's making a point to say to the markets that, 'We can act if necessary,'" said John Briggs, a bond market strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Conn. "I think the markets are taking some comfort, at least, by the idea that he's moving in the right direction."

While the Fed has been closely monitoring the trade disputes with China, Europe and other governments, Powell's comments were his first since the president said Thursday that he was willing to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods.

President Donald Trump, speaking in London on Tuesday, said he was ready to punish Mexico with tariffs starting next week for failing to curb the flow of migrants across the southern border.

The decision to impose tariffs of up to 25% on Mexico -- combined with growing concern over a prolonged trade war with China -- has sent markets tumbling. They have gyrated as investors, bond markets and Wall Street analysts grow increasingly alarmed by the potential slowdown in growth that could result from expanded tariffs. The worsening outlook for trade over the past month has been accompanied by signs of weakness in global markets. Prices of key industrial commodities such as crude oil and iron ore have slipped.

After hitting a high on April 30, the S&P 500 was down nearly 7% through the close of trading Monday. After Powell's remarks Tuesday, it climbed the most since January.

Fed funds futures markets are now placing a probability of more than 50% on the Fed reducing interest rates at its meeting at the end of July. Earlier in May, the market was putting less than 20% odds on such a move.

Taken with his colleagues' recent statements, Powell's speech signals that the Fed isn't yet ready to lock in coming rate cuts. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said in a CNBC interview earlier Tuesday that he's "comfortable" with where rates are at the moment. Mary Daly, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, also reiterated a call for patience during an interview with CNBC.

Officials are watching trade warily, however. In a speech Monday, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, said that a cut in interest rates "may be warranted soon" in order to stoke inflation and "provide some insurance in case of a sharper-than-expected slowdown" in growth.

"The main story from Powell for near-term policy, in my view, is that this debate about whether the next move is a hike or a cut is effectively over," Neil Dutta, an economist at Renaissance Macro Research, wrote in a note to clients following the speech. "They are no longer holding open the possibility of a hike."

The president's actions on trade have left the Fed in a tough spot. Growth remains above its longer-run trend and the job market is strong, which would argue against rate cuts. Plus, trade disputes could be resolved quickly, removing a major obstacle to continued expansion. But inflation is already low, and if a global slowdown drags on the U.S. economy, Fed rates are still historically low -- which could argue for quick, decisive action, since the central bank's recession-fighting ammunition is limited.

Trump has been pushing the Fed to cut rates, even contrasting the central bank with China's.

"China is adding great stimulus to its economy while at the same time keeping interest rates low. Our Federal Reserve has incessantly lifted interest rates, even though inflation is very low, and instituted a very big dose of quantitative tightening," Trump said in a tweet on April 30. He said that the economy would go up like a "rocket" if the central bank cut rates.

That also raises an optical problem for the central bank, which is independent of the White House. A move to cut rates could look political, even if it arose from a change in the economic landscape. Officials have reiterated time and again that they will make policy decisions based on the economic outlook, and that politics will not influence them in either direction.

After the Fed raised rates nine times since 2015, investors late last year began to grow concerned that monetary policy might be too tight, potentially risking the start of a recession. That helped send stock markets sharply lower, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 14% in the last three months of 2018.

Then, in early January, the central bank abruptly shifted its tone away from previous plans to continue lifting interest rates this year, and instead emphasized that it would remain patient, flexible and attuned to signals being sent by financial markets.

Business on 06/05/2019