Schwarber, Baez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ streak

CHICAGO — Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez homered, Kyle Hendricks was solid again through seven innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Rockies’ season-high eight-game winning streak.

Carlos Gonzalez had two RBIs — on a double and sacrifice fly — as he started in right field for a second straight game after signing a minor league contract with Chicago on Saturday.

Schwarber’s solo shot to the back of the right-center bleachers in the fifth was his 11th homer and put Chicago up 3-2. Baez hit a two-run shot to the batter’s eye the next inning for a three-run lead. It was his 15th this season.

Hendricks (6-4) allowed three runs and six hits while striking out 10 — including five in a row over the second and third innings. The right-hander is 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA in seven starts since May 3. He also drove in a run with a bloop single in the second.

Steve Cishek followed with a perfect eighth. Pedro Strop, activated off the injured list before the game, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in seven chances.

Daniel Murphy hit a solo shot and drove in another run with a single. Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single and Tony Wolters had an RBI, but the Rockies came up short in a rematch of last year’s NL Wild Card game — Colorado beat Chicago 2-1 in 13 innings to advance.

Colorado’s Jeff Hoffman (1-2) gave up five runs and six hits through six innings in this third start since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 24.

With two outs in the first, consecutive singles by David Dahl, Arenado and Murphy put Colorado ahead 1-0.

The Cubs took a 2-1 lead in the second. González lined a double over Ian Desmond in center — that Desmond appeared to lose sight of — to drive in Baez from first. González scored on Hendricks’ single.

Murphy lined a solo drive to left-center in the fourth to tie it at 2.

The Rockies closed to 5-3 in the seventh on Wolters’ RBI single. Gonzalez made it 6-3 with his sac fly in the eighth.

GIANTS 9, METS 3 (10 INNINGS) Bruce Bochy joined John McGraw as the only Giants managers to win 1,000 regular-season games when San Francisco beat the New York Mets behind Stephen Vogt’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the 10th inning. On a night that began as a rematch between the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard of their duel in the 2016 NL wild-card game, New York rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a sixth-inning lead only for its bullpen to falter again. Bochy announced during spring training he is retiring after this season, his 13th during a run with the Giants that has included three World Series titles. He has 1,003 losses in San Francisco and is 1,951-1,978 during a 25-year career as a major league manager that started with a dozen years in San Diego. McGraw led the New York Giants to 2,583 wins from 1902-32. Appearing for the fifth time in an eight-day span, Robert Gsellman (1-1) gave up a single to pinch-hitter Tyler Austin leading off the 10th, walked Brandon Belt and bounced a wild pitch. Vogt lined a changeup over leaping Michael Conforto and off the right-field fence. Steven Duggar got an RBI double on a come-backer that Gsellman tried to grab with his glove behind his back and rebounded toward shortstop, Pablo Sandoval added a two-run double off Héctor Santiago and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single. Mark Melancon (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth.

MARLINS 16, BREWERS 0 Garrett Cooper had two hits and scored twice during Miami’s franchise-record, 11-run fifth inning, helping the Marlins pound the Milwaukee Brewers. Cooper matched a career high with four hits and scored four times, leading the way as last-place Miami rolled to its 12th win in its last 17 games. Cooper, Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson homered, and rookie Harold Ramirez continued his hot start with two hits and two RBIs. Every player in Miami’s starting lineup had at least one hit, scored at least once and drove in at least one run. Even pitcher Pablo López got into the act, hitting an RBI double in the fifth that drew a hearty round of boos from the Miller Park crowd of 25,364. Milwaukee had won five of seven. But it was shut down by López (4-5) and three relievers, finishing with six hits in its worst loss of the season.

BRAVES 12, PIRATES 5 Austin Riley and Josh Donaldson hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer, his 15th, in a three-run ninth inning that sealed the Braves third straight win. Riley sent a slider from Kyle Crick (2-2) over the wall in right field for his ninth home run of the season in the seventh, turning a 5-3 deficit into a one-run lead. Donaldson pushed the lead to 9-5 in the eighth with a 439-foot shot to left-center field for his eighth. Dan Winkler (2-1) had one strikeout in a scoreless sixth inning to get the win. Three Pirates errors partially contributed to five Braves runs. The three on Riley’s home run came after left fielder Bryan Reynolds dropped a soft line drive from Nick Markakis with one out in the seventh. Ronald Acuña Jr. came home for the opening run of the game after stealing third when catcher Elias Diaz threw the ball into a left field in the first. Riley cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 5-3 in the sixth by scoring on a pinch-hit single from Matt Joyce after reaching on a gaffe by third baseman Kevin Newman. Melky Cabrera had two hits and three RBI, batting cleanup for Pittsburgh in place of Josh Bell.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, TWINS 2 Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland’s four home runs and the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins. Lindor hit a solo home run in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth. Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers added back-to-back homers in the seventh. The Indians have struggled offensively, but at least for one night out-hit the Twins 6-5. Minnesota leads the AL in runs, homers and batting average. Minnesota came into the game with best record in baseball and holds a 10 ½-game lead over Cleveland in AL Central. Shane Bieber (5-2) gave up solo homers to Marwin Gonzalez in the second and Eddie Rosario in the sixth. He allowed two runs and struck out seven in seven-plus innings. Bieber was pulled after Byron Buxton reached on Lindor’s fielding error to start the eighth. Oliver Perez struck out Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz. Brad Hand hit Mitch Garver with one out in the ninth, but got Gonzalez to bounce into a game-ending double play. Hand picked up his 17th save in 17 opportunities. Rookie left-hander Devin Smeltzer (0-1) gave up all four homers in his second major league start. Smeltzer allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 3 Freddy Galvis hit a two-run home run, Randal Grichuk added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the New York Yankees to end a season-worst six-game slide. Toronto closer Ken Giles struck out Gleyber Torres with two on in the ninth to wrap his 11th save, and Eric Sogard had three hits as the Blue Jays won for the first time since beating San Diego on May 26. Toronto went winless on a six-game trip to Tampa Bay and Colorado. Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks homered for the AL East-leading Yankees, who lost consecutive games for the first time in more than a month. The Yankees lost 8-5 to Boston on Sunday. New York failed to score at least four runs for the first time in 15 games, a streak that began May 19. The Blue Jays scored just three total runs in their final two losses in Colorado, but they topped that with a four-run fifth against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Tanaka (3-5) lost his second straight start, allowing four runs and six hits in six innings. Daniel Hudson (4-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings and Giles got the final four outs.

TIGERS 9, RAYS 6 Miguel Cabrera had a grand slam among his three hits as the Detroit Tigers snapped a 10-game home losing streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera, who had five RBIs, was back in the lineup after missing two games with chronic knee pain. He said before the game he will be a full-time DH until the knee improves. Willy Adames hit a grand slam for the Rays. Blake Snell (3-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. The six earned runs were one short of his career high, set on May 1 against the Kansas City Royals. Ryan Carpenter (1-2) picked up his second career win, giving up two runs on seven hits in seven innings. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 19th save in 20 tries.