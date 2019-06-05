GOLF

Fassi wins ANNIKA Award

University of Arkansas graduate Maria Fassi won the ANNIKA Award for the second consecutive year Tuesday.

Fassi, who won the NCAA and SEC individual championship, became the first person to win it in consecutive years.

The award is presented to the top female collegiate golfer in the United States and is voted on by players, coaches and members of the media.

Fassi was also named SEC player of the year and Ping WGCA player of the year.

Razorbacks land Sisson

Jeremy Sisson, a match-play qualifier for last year's U.S. Junior Amateur, has signed a national letter of intent to join the University of Arkansas men's golf team.

Sisson, who is from Skaneateles, N.Y., has been attending the Junior Players Golf Academy in Hilton Head, S.C.

"I'm very excited about Jeremy," Arkansas Coach Brad McMakin said in a UA release. "He is years ahead physically from most other incoming freshmen. He will give us much-needed depth in our lineup and has a great opportunity to help a very experienced squad next year."

Sisson won the Golfweek International Junior Invitational in 2017 and placed 17th at the 2018 New York State men's amateurs. He claimed five wins on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour in 2017, with three runners-up and 10 finishes in the top 10 out of 12 events.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

Koch named All-Star

Former Arkansas Razorback Grant Koch was one of three catchers named Tuesday to the North Division roster for the Class A South Atlantic League All-Star Game.

Koch, a Fayetteville native who was a fifth-round pick in last year's MLB Draft and plays for the Greensboro Grasshoppers (A Pirates), is batting .233 in 39 games through Monday. He's hit 8 doubles and 3 home runs with 15 RBI and 19 runs scored, and has a .296 on-base percentage to go with a .349 slugging percentage and .645 OPS.

The South Atlantic League All-Star Game will be played June 18 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, W. Va., beginning at 6:35 p.m. Central.

-- Todd J. Pearce

