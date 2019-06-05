Suspect in custody after fatal shooting

A 44-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting Monday night in Pope County, authorities said.

The Pope County sheriff's office said the shooting happened at a home in Hector about 10:15 p.m.

Responding deputies found a man dead at the scene. Jason Royalty was arrested a short time later.

Royalty was taken to Pope County jail and remained there Tuesday morning, according to an online jail roster.

According to authorities, Royalty will go before a district judge for a bail hearing this morning, pending formal charges.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, police said. The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of relatives.

State Desk on 06/05/2019