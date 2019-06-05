Tariff block 'foolish,' Trump warns GOP; Mexico upbeat on deal

The tariffs President Donald Trump is threatening to impose on Mexico make passing a trade deal more difficult, Senate Finance Committee chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters Tuesday.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that fellow Republicans would be "foolish" to block the tariffs he's threatening to impose on Mexican imports.

Republicans are concerned that Trump's proposed 5% tariffs on all imports from Mexico would raise U.S. consumers' costs, harm the economy and imperil a pending U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal. Mexico is concerned as well, and top officials are in Washington working to stave off the threatened trade duties.

But many on Capitol Hill remain hopeful that talks this week between U.S. and Mexican officials will ease Trump away from the tariffs he's said will start Monday.

"We're going to see if we can do something," Trump said during a news conference in London on the second day of his state visit to Britain.

"But I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on," he said. He also doubted that Republicans in Congress would muster the votes against him. "If they do, it's foolish," he said.

"There's nothing more important than borders. I've had tremendous Republican support," he added.

Mexico expressed optimism about reaching a resolution.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters Tuesday that he sees 80% odds of his country negotiating a solution that leads to it avoiding the duties. "We are going to find a common ground, I think," he said at a news conference at the nation's embassy in Washington.

"By what we have seen so far, we will be able to reach an agreement," he said. "That is why I think the imposition of tariffs can be avoided."

Ebrard arrived in Washington over the weekend as Mexico launched a diplomatic counteroffensive and fresh negotiations.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also expressed optimism Tuesday at a news conference in Mexico when he said he is confident that the two sides "will reach an accord before the 10th of June."

On Tuesday, Mexico's trade negotiator Jesus Seade met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Ebrard will meet today with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Republican senators are hopeful those talks will prevent the tariffs. But if negotiations should fail, the lawmakers warn they may have no choice but to take action in Congress.

GOP Sen. Rob Portman said Tuesday on CNBC that if the tariffs do go into effect Monday as planned, "I do think Congress is likely to have a vote."

Portman was among those on Capitol Hill who worry the tariffs will derail the long-promised United-States-Mexico-Canada trade deal -- a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump campaigned against. The senator warned that Trump was "endangering" passage of his favored trade deal.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Finance Committee, told reporters Tuesday that the tariffs make passage of deal "more difficult."

Questions remain, though, and senators invited Pat Philbin from the White House counsel's office and Steve Engel from the Department of Justice to their weekly lunch Tuesday to hear more about the administration's legal rationale for the tariffs.

"I think the administration ought to be concerned about another vote of disapproval on another national emergency act, this time trying to implement tariffs. Tariffs are not real popular in the Republican conference," said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., summarizing what he said he'd told the administration officials. "This is a different vote."

"There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that's for sure," said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He said senators hope negotiations with Mexico will be "fruitful" and the tariffs won't happen.

Trump has indicated he will rely on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to slap the tariffs on Mexican goods, a national emergency executive action he can take without congressional approval.

But lawmakers say if the president invokes a national emergency, they can vote on a resolution to disapprove. That's what happened earlier this year when lawmakers tried to block him from taking funds for the border wall with Mexico. Congress voted to disapprove of Trump's actions, but the president vetoed the resolution.

Yet it's unclear if Trump will use the national emergency declaration or if opponents of the tariffs might resort to other legislative tools to block him.

"There's some disagreement even among Republicans," Grassley said. "We'd better get a legal answer."

While many Republicans who voted against Trump earlier this year supported his ultimate goal of building the border wall -- but were uneasy with his executive reach to do it -- the president doesn't have anywhere near the same backing for the tariffs.

In this case, Trump is using the tariffs as leverage against Mexico in his effort to reduce illegal immigration.

"I sure do," Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said when asked whether he thought there would be at least 20 Republican votes to reject Trump's tariffs on Mexico -- which would constitute a veto-proof margin in combination with Democratic opposition. "I think in light of every ball that's up in the air whether it's USMCA, China ... in light of all of that stuff and in light of all of that tariff activity which threatens to stifle the tremendous economic growth we now get to take credit for, particularly in the down commodity cycle with agriculture, there's just a weariness of tariffs as the only tool in the tool kit that gets used."

It takes two-thirds support in the House and the Senate to overturn a presidential veto.

"I didn't hear many senators, if any, say that they wanted a tariff," Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said.

Democrats -- and some Republicans -- doubt the tariffs will ever take effect. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said Tuesday that "Trump has a habit of talking tough and then retreating."

Trump suggested Tuesday that Mexico could take action to stave off the tariffs.

"Mexico shouldn't allow millions of people to try and enter our country, and they could stop it very quickly and I think they will," Trump said. "And if they won't, we're going to put tariffs on. And every month those tariffs go from 5% to 10% to 15% to 20[%] and then to 25%."

U.S. authorities detained more than 100,000 migrants along the Mexican border in March and April each. Mexico has nearly tripled monthly deportations since the start of the year but is struggling to cope with the rising flow of migrants.

It is unclear what more Mexico can do because the United States has not presented concrete benchmarks to assess whether the U.S. ally is sufficiently stemming the migrant flow from Central America.

Mexico calls the potential tariffs hurtful to the economies of both countries and useless to slow the northbound flow of Central American migrants.

"We need to put our heads together and try to come up with a solution," Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Monday.

The tariff threat comes just as the administration has been pushing for passage of the US-Mexico-Canada trade accord. Mexico and Canada already have started the process of ratifying through their own legislatures.

On Monday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met with Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez, and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue hosted his Mexican counterpart, Victor Villalobos.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Luis Alonso Lugo, Darlene Superville and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press; by Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim, Damian Paletta and Mary Beth Sheridan of The Washington Post; and by Eric Martin, Ben Bain and Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg News.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday in Washington that he is optimistic a trade agreement can be reached without resorting to tariffs.

