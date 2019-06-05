Top 20 prospect Sasha Goforth commits to Oregon State

Division I Girls Player of the Year Sasha Goforth of Fayetteville High School poses for a portrait, Monday, March 12, 2018 at Springdale High School auxiliary gym in Springdale

Fayetteville guard Sasha Goforth has committed to Oregon State over Arkansas.

Goforth (6-0) picked the Beavers over approximately 30 scholarship offers from across the country. She had narrowed her list to down to Arkansas, Texas A&M and Oregon State.

ESPN rates her a 4-star recruit, the No. 4 guard and No. 19 prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Goforth, who plays for the Arkansas Banshees in the spring, was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first team as a junior. She was also the state's Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 38 percent beyond the 3-point line.