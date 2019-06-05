UNDER THE RADAR: Alma's Cejay Mann

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Alma’s Cejay Mann.

Class: 2020

Position: Guard

Size: 5-10, 175 pounds

Stats: 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 45.4 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range, made 87 3-pointers in 25 games

Interest: University of Charleston, Spring Hill College, Colorado College, Black Hill State University, Harding University, Rockhurst University, Lyon College, Union College, Rhodes College, Grinnell College, UCA.

Coach Stan Flenor:

“Cejay is an ever-emerging player. He is 5-9 point guard that has become a great shooter. Strength and continued improvement in all areas of his game make him a very strong player in all phases of the game. Cejay was an All-State player a season ago. He shot 38 percent from the 3-point line and a combined 58 percent from the floor. He is a hard worker and will continue to grow as a player.”

Trainer John Parker:

“Just love the fact that he puts the ball in the basket. (He is) super cerebral, a coach’s son, gym rat. And with me, he is making a commitment to getting in elite shape. When that happens, watch out.”