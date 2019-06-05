Vigil held for 4-year-old whose body was found in south Arkansas

Blakely Matlock attends a candlelight vigil with her mother, Deanna Matlock, in honor of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, whose remains were found last week along Interstate 30 in Hempstead County, 20 miles northeast of Texarkana. (Staff photo by Danielle Dupree)

South Arkansas residents gathered at a Texarkana park Tuesday to pay their respects to 4-year-old Maleah Davis, whose remains were found Friday near Fulton.

The search for Maleah began when she was reported missing May 4 in Houston. Maleah's mother's ex-fiance, Derion Vence, has been arrested in connection with the child's death. A Houston community activist has said Vence confessed to him that he dumped her body on the side of Interstate 30 in Hempstead County.

Craig Jackson organized the candlelight vigil Tuesday night at Bobby Ferguson Park.

He said Maleah reminded him of his own young daughter.

"Everybody had been following the story and once you found out that she had been brought here, it just made your heart drop," Jackson said.

Jackson said he organized the vigil to show that, despite there being so many bad things in the world, there are also people who do the right thing.

Those attending the vigil lit candles in the girl's honor and had a moment of silence.

Amber Trosper attended the vigil with several family members.

"I had been following the story," she said. "She was only 4 and she didn't deserve what happened to her. But I'm so glad our community is coming together for her," she said.

Several local biker groups, including Bikers Against Child Abuse, also attended the vigil.

Members of another group, Street Angels Texarkana, have been cleaning up bottles and other debris from the location where Maleah was found.

Many people have been leaving balloons, flowers and stuffed animals at the site.

A memorial service for Maleah is being planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at the exit 18 truck stop in Fulton.