Wednesday recruiting tidbits: Major target set to visit Hogs

A major Arkansas target has plans to officially visit the Razorbacks and another SEC program in the next two weeks.

Defensive end Blayne Toll of Hazen plans to visit Fayetteville on June 12-14 and Tennessee the following weekend.

Toll (6-6, 244 pounds) announced a top five of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Memphis, Tennessee and Ole Miss on May 2 after considering more than 20 scholarship offers. An ESPN four-star prospect, Toll is rated the No. 23 athlete and the No. 268 overall prospect in the nation.

Others expected to officially visit Fayetteville on June 12-14 include receiver commitment Mason Mangum (5-11,171, 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Austin Westlake and running back John Gentry (5-11, 180) of Galena Park North Shore near Houston.

Offensive lineman Chris Morris (6-4, 280) of Memphis Central thinks he'll visit next week. ESPN rates Morris a four-star recruit, No. 3 offensive guard and No. 101 overall prospect in the nation.

Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace (6-6, 210) is hoping to make an unofficial visit to Fayetteville next week.

Offensive lineman Brady Ward (6-7, 310 pounds) of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal thought of making his official visit to Arkansas next week, but will wait and visit for a game in the fall. He visited in February.

Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon and North Carolina are some of his offers.

Class of 2020 guard Khalen Robinson (6-1, 170) of Bryant received an offer from Florida on Tuesday night to go along with offers from TCU, Illinois, Oral Roberts, Appalachian State and others.

Robinson said Arkansas has been in communication with him and he's been invited up for a visit.

Quarterback target Chandler Morris (5-10, 172) of Highland Park in Dallas plans to attend Arkansas’ QB/WR camp on June 14.

Class of 2021 linebacker Cole Joyce (6-0, 215) of Bentonville plans to attend Arkansas' Elite Camp on June 15. He holds offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Alabama-Birmingham, Tulsa and Bowling Green. He plans to attend camps at Missouri and Oklahoma State this weekend.

Joyce recorded 10.89 seconds in the 100 meters as a freshman at the Class 7A junior high conference meet at Springdale Har-Ber.