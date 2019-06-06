15 suspects arrested in Boone County meth-trafficking ring

Fifteen people were arrested Wednesday after a yearlong investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Boone County.

The arrests followed a May 8 indictment charging 21 people in the Harrison area with a large-scale drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from Duane Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Charlie Robbins, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office, said some of those indicted were still at large.

Jason Alvarez, Walter Alvarez and Daniel Perez-Lebron were arrested April 9 by the FBI after a seizure of methamphetamine near Alpena, according to the news release.

A three-count indictment was issued against those three defendants May 8 and unsealed May 10, according to the release.

The indictment involving the other 21 people was related to the Alvarez arrests, according to the release.

According to the news release, those named in the indictment unsealed Wednesday were: Zachery Lee Manning, Nathan Ron Collins, Robert Leroy Black, Champayne Lamar Manning, Jerry Don "JD" Richardson, Louis Marcil III, Christy Lynn Reynolds, Malia Anne McEaney, Sydney Lynn Martin, Amanda Marie Wall, Samantha Marie Fitzpatrick, Sherrie Denise Snelling, Michael Allan Barnett, James Andrew Davidson, Jessica Chelsea Starkey, Cristen Shillings, Hailey Danielle Doss-Triplett, Steven Ray Kollin, Darian Brittain, Brayden Thomas Cornelius and Lindsey Brooke Johnson.

"Today's arrests would not have been possible without the dedicated assistance of our partners with the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Boone County sheriff, the Harrison Police Department, the Arkansas National Guard, and the assistance of other FBI field offices," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Diane Upchurch.

