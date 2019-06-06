20 years given for '16 attack on couple

A 30-year-old North Little Rock man has received a 20-year prison sentence for attacking a Jacksonville couple in their home and shooting a woman in front of her daughter.

Sentencing documents filed Sunday by deputy prosecutor Alan Jones show that Ray Patrick Watson Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated residential burglary, first-degree battery, failure to appear, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons in exchange for the 20-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright.

Terroristic-threatening charges were dropped under Watson's plea agreement negotiated by defense attorney Jason Kordsmeier, as were robbery and terroristic-threatening charges from unrelated accusations.

Watson was arrested in February, more than a year after Amanda Lopez was shot in the left arm at the Lakeside Estates Trailer Park in Jacksonville, court filings show.

A report of possible gunshots sent Jacksonville police to the park at 2613 E. Coffelt Road on Dec. 9, 2016, where officers found a battered and bruised David James Brown lying in front of the family home with a pistol on the ground next to him, court filings show. Brown, 39, told police that he'd taken the gun from an intruder. He said the intruder, who he knew as Ray G, had shot Lopez, who was still inside the couple's residence.

Officers also saw a man, later identified as Watson, driving away in a white Chevrolet Suburban but he managed to elude police, running from the SUV after officers tried to cut it off in the 164-unit 26-acre park.

At the hospital, Brown told investigators that he and his daughter were asleep when he woke up to "Ray G" pointing a gun at his face and yelling at him, saying "where is it?," court filings show.

Brown said he tried to calm Watson because his daughter was next to him, but Watson told him, "I'll kill you and that little b****."

Lopez entered the room when she heard the screaming and Ray turned on her, Brown told police. He said he joined their fight and Watson shot Lopez. Brown grabbed a guitar amp, knocked the gun out of Watson's hand and struck him with the weapon. Brown ran out of the house with the gun, and Watson followed. Outside the residence, Watson got into the Suburban and drove off.

Lopez told police that she'd been lying on the couch after washing clothes when she heard the door open but did not know who had entered the home. She said she heard voices in the bedroom and, when she went into the room, found Watson holding a gun to Brown's head. She said she lunged for the weapon and fought with Watson until he shot her, all in front of their daughter.

The robbery and threatening charges that prosecutors dropped stemmed from a Dec. 29, 2016, report by Alexis Evette Stewart, 32, of North Little Rock that Watson had attacked her at the home at 717 Gardenia Ave. that Stewart shared with the defendant's sister, Alice Nicole Burnett, 34.

According to a police report, Stewart said she, Burnett and Watson had been drinking when Watson got angry, hit her and demanded her money. Watson left without taking anything, Stewart told police.

