27-year-old fatally shot in south Arkansas

One person is dead and another has been injured after a shooting Wednesday in the unincorporated community of Urbana, east of El Dorado.

Brandon Parker, 27, died after 12 p.m. Wednesday, said Union County Coroner Stormey Primm. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Parker’s body has been sent for autopsy to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, Primm said.

The second shooting victim was injured and sent for treatment at the Medical Center of South Arkansas. The second victim has since been released, Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said.

The second victim’s name has not yet been released.

Roberts said the shooting is under investigation.