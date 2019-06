Bluegrass-country singer/fiddler Alison Krauss will play Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall later this year.

Krauss, winner of 27 Grammy Awards and touring in support of her latest album, Windy City, will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the downtown venue.

Tickets, $69.50, $79.50 and $95 (plus fees), go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Robinson box office and via Ticketmaster.com.