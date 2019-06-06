WALLY HALL: Alotian Club a not-so-secret jewel anymore

Coming from the capital city the moment you turn left off Arkansas 10 and leave the guards behind, it immediately becomes obvious The Alotian Club is more than Arkansas' No. 1 course.

When Warren Stephens opened his golf course he adopted many of the same rules of Augusta National. You may know members, but they will never tell you they are a member.

It is an exclusive club where cell phones and worries are left behind.

In its own way The Alotian has been very good to Arkansas. Visitors from out of state always leave with a better image of the Natural State than they had when they arrived.

Although no one knows for sure who those visitors (Peyton and Archie Manning, for example) are, there are more than one might expect. It is a highly coveted course to play and has a national reputation.

It was of little surprise when Stephens opened his golf course, designed by Tom Fazio, to the public for the Western Amateur in 2013, marking the first time that tournament was played anywhere other than Illinois or Michigan since 1970.

Hundreds shelled out the $100 for a tournament pass and the whole event was outstanding until some of Arkansas' unpredictable weather zoned in on the Roland area.

Starting tomorrow, Stephens and The Alotian Club are hosting the Arnold Palmer Cup, a Ryder Cup-type event for 48 amateur golfers. The field consists of 24 men and 24 women, and it is the first time they have played together on American soil in the tournament.

The price of admission is half that of what the Western was, and the $50 pass is transferable.

If you attended the Western and think you have seen Alotian, just know there have been changes. Several holes have been redesigned.

Of course, the spectacular views are the same, well, Lake Maumelle may be more dramatic as each day it starts to resemble an ocean.

This event is of international flavor and interest and it may be the last time, at least for a long time, to see the golfing jewel nestled a few miles west of Little Rock.

The course is breathtaking and appears to play much harder than a 7,500-yard, par-72 course. The first hole drops 70 feet, but appearances can be deceiving as golfers like Arkansas amateur Trey Schaap say it plays challenging, but fair.

This is also a chance to see some of the future stars of the PGA and LPGA before they turn pro.

This is billed as the United States versus the world, but most of the golfers played or are playing for American colleges and live in the USA now, and sportsmanship will be seen everywhere.

. . .

In a not-so surprising move the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved moving the three-point line to the international basketball distance of 22 feet, 1¾ inches in men's basketball.

It will go into effect this season.

The committee cited the following rationale for extending the line:

• Making the lane more available for dribble/drive plays from the perimeter.

• Slowing the trend of the three-point shot becoming too prevalent in men's college basketball by making the shot a bit more challenging, while at the same time keeping the shot an integral part of the game.

• Assisting in offensive spacing by requiring the defense to cover more of the court.

The NCAA sanctioned a three-point line in 1986 at 19 feet 9 inches, and moved it to 20-9 for the 1997-1998 season. Players have easily adjusted, and it was time to move the line back for college players.

The NBA three point line is 23-9, but the way Steph Curry is making three-pointers they might have to consider moving it, but they'd probably have to widen the floor in hopes of slowing him down.

Sports on 06/06/2019