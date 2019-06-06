Arkansas man gets 35 years for robbery; left gun on counter and said 'y'all can keep this'

A northeast Arkansas man pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store at gunpoint and ahead of a judge sentencing him to more than three decades in prison.

Quincy Darnell Ward, 41, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Craighead County to aggravated robbery stemming from the 2017 hold up of a Kum & Go along South Stadium Boulevard in Jonesboro.

A Circuit Judge on Wednesday sentenced the Blytheville man to 35 years in state prison.

Prosecutors alleged Ward entered the store around 4 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2017, and demanded cash while brandishing a gun.

After a clerk filled a bag with money, Ward apparently put the handgun on the counter and said “ya’ll can keep this” before leaving, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A tipster identified Ward as the robber after police released surveillance footage showing him in the store.

The judge also ordered Ward to pay back the store $205.

Ward remained in the Craighead County jail on Thursday ahead of his transfer to a state prison.