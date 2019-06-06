Police: Arkansas man, 26, fatally shot; 1 arrested

An Arkansas man is accused of fatally shooting a 26-year-old early Thursday morning after police found the victim lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The Arkadelphia Police Department said around 1:20 a.m. responding officers found a man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

Police said the man died after medical crews brought him to a local hospital.

Authorities haven't named him but said he lived in Arkadelphia.

Officers later arrested a 58-year-old Arkadelphia resident, who hasn’t been formally charged.

Police said they’re not looking for any other suspects and their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.