Police fatally shoot suspect after SWAT standoff in northeast Arkansas

Police in northeast Arkansas fatally shot an unidentified male after he reportedly shot a person Wednesday and then barricaded himself in a mobile home for several hours, authorities said.

The Jonesboro Police Department said officers responded to calls about gunfire around 7:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of Barnhill Road.

Witnesses told investigators a person inside the mobile home had pointed a gun at his family before shooting an unidentified female in the lower back, according to a statement by the department.

Police said the shooting victim underwent surgery at a hospital, but her condition wasn’t known on Thursday.

The alleged shooter then barricaded himself in the mobile home, leading to a four-hour standoff with a SWAT team who used tear gas after he wouldn’t talk to negotiators, authorities said.

A police statement said officers shot at the male, and he died at the scene.

It didn’t say how many officers fired at the person, and it also didn't name him.

The Arkansas State Police is reviewing the shooting.