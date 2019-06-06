ASU trustees approve tuition, fee increases

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University System trustees have approved tuition and/or fee increases at its five campuses.

Trustees approved without dissent raising tuition and fees by 3.4% at the Jonesboro campus at their final board meeting of the academic year Thursday morning. In-state undergraduate students will now pay $218 per credit hour, up from $210, and a higher academic excellence fee of $10 per credit hour, up from $8.25 per credit hour.

Tuition increases at three of the system’s four community colleges were by smaller percentages, as well as increasing fees, and one college — Arkansas State University at Newport — will not raise tuition. Instead, the campus plans to create an infrastructure fee that would be mandatory. That fee would be $3 per credit hour.

Nearly every public university in the state has elected to raise both tuition and fees, along with nearly every community college.