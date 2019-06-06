Authorities ID homicide victim as former Arkansas senator

FILE — Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, listens to testimony at a meeting of the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare, and Labor at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015.

Authorities have confirmed a body found outside former Arkansas state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith's home in northeast Arkansas is that of the 57-year-old.

Police have said they've been investigating the death as a homicide after discovering her body Tuesday evening at her home near Pocahontas.

A statement from Arkansas State Police on Thursday said investigators received confirmation from the state Crime Lab that the remains were Collins-Smith's.

The statement didn't say how she died. Spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency withheld the manner of her death, citing an ongoing investigation.

He declined to comment if the agency has identified any suspects in the death. It didn't appear as if any arrests have been made.

Officials said Wednesday they were unable to determine if it was the former Republican lawmaker because of the body's condition.

Collins-Smith’s district included Independence, Izard, Sharp and portions of Fulton and Randolph counties, from 2015 until she lost to her GOP primary challenger this year.

She previously served in the Arkansas House from 2011 to 2013, serving the earlier part of that term as a Democrat.

Several of Collins-Smiths' former political colleagues expressed their sympathies following her death.

