Butterball plant reopens in Ozark

The Butterball turkey processing plant in Ozark has reopened after being idle for more than a week because of Arkansas River flooding.

The plant closed May 24 when the rising river blocked access.

A Butterball spokesman said the plant reopened for its day shift Tuesday and returned to normal shifts Wednesday.

Last week, Butterball polled its employees and found that it was safe to travel to and from work if highway access to the plant was possible, Christa Leupen, public relations manager, said in an email.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a closed portion of U.S. 64 reopened at 10 a.m. Monday in Ozark.

“We recognize the financial hardship of an unexpected plant closure for our employees and will by paying certain lost wages during the time the plant was closed due to flooding in the area,” Leupen said.