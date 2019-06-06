Carr breaks Bell’s pole vault mark

Arkansas State University senior Michael Carr broke Earl Bell’s school record in the pole vault and finished fifth Wednesday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

Carr equaled his personal-best with a clearance of 18-0 1/2 on his third attempt before breaking Bell’s 1976 school record 18-7 1/4 with a vault of 18-8 1/4 to finish fifth.

“What can you say about Michael, but it is probably the greatest performance we have seen since Sharika Nelvis won the national championship,” ASU Coach Jim Patchell said. “Watching him today, I turned from a coach into a fan and cheered him on as we witnessed Arkansas State history take place. Coach Matt Vining has done an outstanding job with Michael, and we are just so happy for him in his senior year with all the work he’s put in and how he’s led the team. To see him finish off like this is truly something special.”

Bell represented the United States in three Olympics, winning a bronze medal in 1984 at Los Angeles.

ASU sophomore long jumper Carter Shell finished 14th in the long jump with a season-best leap of 25-2.