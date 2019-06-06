Conway officials urge evacuation to Lollie Bottoms residents as levee deteriorates

Officials in Conway recommended evacuation to Lollie Bottoms residents late Thursday night, saying the Lollie Levee is deteriorating quickly and could breach overnight.

Conway city spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said at approximately 9:45 p.m. that the officials monitoring Lollie Levee — which is under 24-hour surveillance — believe the levee could breach soon after it began to deteriorate more quickly Thursday night.

Multiple alerts were issued via radio, phone notifications, and the National Weather Service to those who live in or near Lollie Bottoms, Kelly said. The area is sparsely populated and many people who live there are family, he said.

A thunderstorm with heavy rain caused at least one vehicle to slide off of the road and land in a ditch on Hensley Road, where Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said the vehicle is completely submerged.

The driver escaped, and no one else was in the vehicle, which crashed near 7500 Hensley Road. Burk said officials barricaded the flooded roadway late Thursday.