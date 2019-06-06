Fiat Chrysler drops its Renault-merger bid

Fiat Chrysler late Wednesday abruptly withdrew a proposal to merge with Renault, walking away from a deal that promised to reshape the global auto industry.

The move came after two days of meetings in Paris in which Renault's chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, had sought to persuade its board of the financial and industrial merits of a deal.

Wednesday evening, Fiat Chrysler said it continued to believe that the merger proposal was solid, balanced and beneficial to all parties. But it added, "It has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully."

Since Fiat Chrysler officially unveiled its proposal May 26, the plan has faced resistance by some Renault shareholders who argued that the Italian-American conglomerate was undervaluing a crown jewel of French industry. France's powerful labor union at Renault objected to a deal, warning it could lead to layoffs.

The negotiations also were complicated by Renault's longtime alliance with Nissan. In a statement Monday, Nissan's chief executive, Hiroto Saikawa, said a full merger with Fiat "would significantly alter the structure of our partner Renault."

Earlier Wednesday, the French government said it would not approve a deal unless Nissan, with which Renault has had a formal alliance for 20 years, backed the offer.

In a statement posted to its website Wednesday, Renault said it was unable to make a decision because representatives of the French government, which has a seat on the board, had asked to postpone the vote.

A Section on 06/06/2019