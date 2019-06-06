Fort Chaffee again closes to civilians

Fort Chaffee is back to being off-limits to civilians, the Arkansas National Guard has announced.

Only people with military identification cards and routine access credentials can be there.

The facility had opened to civilian traffic May 29 because of Arkansas River flooding. But Arkansas 22 has reopened for traffic, according to the Guard.

Fort Chaffee, near Fort Smith, is a 65,000-acre training site for the state's National Guard and others.