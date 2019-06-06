Haseley's first hit lifts scrambling Phils over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Adam Haseley drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning with his first big league hit, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 on Wednesday.

Haseley, 23, made his major league debut Tuesday as the center fielder for the NL East-leading Phillies, who are scrambling to reconfigure their outfield. Odubel Herrera has been on administrative leave since May 28 while he is investigated under baseball's domestic violence policy, and Andrew McCutchen tore his left ACL on Monday and will miss the rest of the season. Philadelphia acquired Jay Bruce from Seattle on Sunday.

Haseley was promoted from Class AA to Class AAA on May 29. He was 0 for 4 in his Phillies debut and went 1 for 3 with a walk on Wednesday, batting eighth in the order both days.

Craig Stammen (4-2) walked Scott Kingery with two outs in the eighth, and Haseley sliced a sinker for an opposite-field double down the left-field line. Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp followed with an RBI single for Philadelphia, which won its second consecutive after a season-high five-game losing streak.

Bruce hit a solo home run in the fourth, his third with the Phillies and 17th this season.

San Diego loaded the bases with one out in the eighth before Hector Neris struck out pinch-hitter Ian Kinsler and retired Manny Machado on a flare that was caught by Jean Segura in short left field.

Juan Nicasio (1-2) retired Wil Myers on a comebacker that ended the seventh. Neris got five outs for his 12th save in 14 chances.

Philadelphia's Jake Arrieta gave up 5 runs, 7 hits and 5 walks in a season-low 42/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, DODGERS 2 (11) Jarrod Dyson hit a tying double in the eighth inning with the help of Chase Field's new artificial turf, David Peralta had a winning single in the 11th, and host Arizona beat Los Angeles.

PIRATES 7, BRAVES 4 Joe Musgrove gave the Pirates' beleaguered bullpen a welcome break, pitching into the ninth inning for the first time in his career as Pittsburgh beat visiting Atlanta.

METS 7, GIANTS 0 Jason Vargas pitched his first shutout in two years, Amed Rosario hit a three-run home run and host New York beat San Francisco.

MARLINS 8, BREWERS 3 Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit his first career grand slam and visiting Miami spoiled Jimmy Nelson's return to the major leagues, beating Milwaukee.

CUBS 9, ROCKIES 8 David Bote drove in a career-high seven runs to lead host Chicago over Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 11, YANKEES 7 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, three-run home run off Zack Britton in a five-run eighth inning, Randal Grichuk had two home runs and Toronto beat visiting New York.

INDIANS 9, TWINS 7 Roberto Perez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to drive in the go-ahead run and host Cleveland rallied to defeat Minnesota.

RAYS 4, TIGERS 0 Charlie Morton allowed five hits in seven innings, extending his unbeaten streak to 20 starts and leading visiting Tampa Bay over Detroit.

RANGERS 2, ORIOLES 1 (12) Delino DeShields' single in the 12th inning drove in pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa to give host Texas a victory over Baltimore.

RED SOX 8, ROYALS 0 Chris Sale tossed a three-hitter for his third career shutout, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers drove in three runs apiece, and visiting Boston trounced Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, WHITE SOX 4 Trea Turner homered off Alex Colome in the ninth inning, and Washington beat visiting Chicago to extend a winning streak to four for the first time since early September.

