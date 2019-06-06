Inmate flees courthouse, ends up under house, gets bail raised

BENTONVILLE -- A Decatur man made a break for freedom Monday as deputies were taking inmates from court to the Benton County jail, lawmen said.

Diego Jose Zayas-Martinez, 28, had earlier appeared before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green where he was ordered to be jailed and his bail was increased to $100,000.

He was arrested in November and accused of threatening to kill a man. He was released from jail on $5,000 bond and arrested April 2 in the stabbing of a man. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Zayas-Martinez, along with other inmates, was being taken to the transport bus, which was parked near an exit from the Benton County Courthouse.

Zayas-Martinez darted past one deputy and fled from the courthouse, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Zayas-Martinez's hands were shackled but not his legs. He ran east on Northeast Second Street, the affidavit said.

One deputy followed Zayas-Martinez and attempted to capture him, according to the affidavit. Another deputy loaded the inmates on the van and joined the search, which included several Bentonville police officers and deputies.

Kevin Garrett, a Benton County sheriff's deputy, was searching for Zayas-Martinez on foot when a woman told him that the person authorities were chasing was under her house at 505 N.E. Central Ave., according to the affidavit.

Zayas-Martinez was taken back before Green after his capture. She then raised his bail to $500,000.

