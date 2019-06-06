Dominicans probe 3 Americans' deaths

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Authorities in the Dominican Republic say a vacationing Pennsylvania psychotherapist died at the same hotel where a pair of U.S. tourists were found dead five days later.

Officials say 41-one-year-old Miranda Schaup-Werner of Allentown was preparing to dine with her husband when she began to feel ill and died on May 25.

Family spokesman Jay McDonald told WFMZ-TV in Allentown that she collapsed after getting a drink from the minibar.

The country's prosecutor's office said Wednesday that forensics experts have taken samples and are performing toxicological and other tests to determine the cause of death.

Dominican police also are investigating the deaths of a Maryland couple found at the same Bahia Principe hotel in La Romana. Officials say they appeared to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs.

U.N. appeals for Somalia drought aid

UNITED NATIONS -- A United Nations emergency relief coordinator says more than 2 million men, women and children could die of starvation in Somalia by summer's end if international aid is not sent quickly to the drought-stricken African country.

U.N. Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock said about $700 million is needed after a rainless season that has killed both livestock and crops.

He said Tuesday that the U.N.'s Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $45 million to cover food shortages, water and daily necessities in Somalia as well as parts of Kenya and Ethiopia affected by droughts.

Of a Somali population of 15 million people, more than 3 million are struggling just to meet minimum food requirements, he said, and the shortages are about 40% worse now than during the winter.

"What was forecast to be an average rainy season in Somalia is now one of the driest on record in over 35 years," he said. "Communities that were already vulnerable due to past droughts are again facing severe hunger and water scarcity and are at risk from deadly communicable diseases."

The U.N. aid complements efforts by governments of the three countries to assist their people, especially those with disabilities or who are internally displaced.

7 Chinese face Japan drug-traffic case

TOKYO -- Japanese authorities have arrested seven Chinese men on accusations of smuggling what is believed to be a record amount of stimulants, police and media reports said Wednesday.

The arrests come as concerns grow that drug use is rising among ordinary people after recent arrests involving government officials and celebrities.

Tokyo police said seven Chinese were arrested this week over the possession of "large amounts" of stimulants on the Izu coast, west of Tokyo. Police on a stakeout arrested the men while they were unloading bags from their boat onto the beach, Kyodo News reported.

They possessed nearly 2,450 pounds of amphetamines, a record one-time seizure in Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK. The drugs are believed to have been smuggled from Hong Kong, NHK said.

The amount is about the same as the annual total seized over the past three years. Last year, authorities seized 2,508 pounds of stimulants, including 1,728 pounds smuggled into the country from overseas, according to the national police.

Junta chief elected Thai prime minister

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Parliament elected 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister in a vote Wednesday that helps ensure the military's sustained dominance of politics since the country became a constitutional monarchy nearly nine decades ago.

The military-backed party that nominated Prayuth won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in a general election in March. But his selection was virtually assured because the prime minister is chosen in a joint vote of the 500-seat House and the 250-seat Senate, whose members were appointed by the junta Prayuth leads. Two House seats were vacant due to a suspension and resignation.

Prayuth was elected to serve a second term by a vote of 500-244 his opponent, Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Prayuth, a former army commander, was the candidate of the military-backed Palang Pracharath party, which holds 116 House seats, as well as lawmakers from smaller parties. Prayuth's appointment becomes official when it is endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

"The people are still calling for liberties. The people are still calling for justice," Thanathorn said after the vote. "This is not the time to lose hope. Hope is still on our side. Time is still on our side. I want to thank all 244 people who love democracy for voting for me."

Prayuth made no immediate public comment on the vote.

