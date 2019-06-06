Jury convicts man in robbery, beating

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County circuit court jury found a man guilty Tuesday night of a late-night robbery and beating near Dickson Street.

Lorenzo Adam Green, 24, was charged with aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced by Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor to 25 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction on the robbery charge and six years on the tampering charge, to run concurrently.

Police officers found Brandon Blake, 25, of Oklahoma City beaten in the early hours of July 14, 2017, in the parking lot of Arsaga's at the Depot. Blake was treated for severe cuts, broken bones and a brain injury at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to police. Blake still has vision problems and permanent scarring, according to prosecutors.

Green robbed Blake of his wallet containing $80 and was shown standing over him in a photo taken by Kayla Andrea Rolle, according to a Fayetteville police news release.

Terra Stephenson, deputy prosecutor, told jurors that Green hit Blake in the head with a chunk of concrete after luring him to a dark parking lot with a promise to sell him a small amount of marijuana. The two men had just gone to an ATM where Blake had withdrawn cash.

Green's attorneys said the altercation amounted to a fight between two intoxicated people on Dickson Street over an alleged racial slur, adding that Blake had pulled a knife. They argued there was no intent by Green to rob Blake, the attorneys said.

"This was not a fight. This was an attack and a face-stomping," Stephenson told jurors. "I don't understand how a person could do this to another human being."

Stephenson said there was no knife, Blake's wallet was found in Rolle's vehicle, where Green had thrown it, and, the shoes Green was wearing were later found, cleaned of blood, in a dumpster, where Rolle said they would be.

Rolle, 22, is charged with being an accomplice to each of the crimes. Her case is pending before Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Rolle testified against Green at his trial. Green chose not to testify.

Green and Rolle were initially arrested on attempted-murder charges, but prosecutors chose not to pursue those charges.

Green was a no-show for his first scheduled trial last June.

His bond was reduced from $250,000 to $25,000 after Green sent the judge a letter dated Christmas Day saying his two daughters and their mother were struggling and needed his help. Green assured the judge he would "have no problem coming to court" but, when the time came, he was nowhere to be found, documents show

Green was later arrested and charged with failure to appear. That case is pending.

