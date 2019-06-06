Lawyer questions killer's fitness for resentencing hearing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lawyer for Christopher Segerstrom, who killed a 4-year-old girl more than 30 years ago and who has a resentencing hearing set for later this month, is questioning whether Segerstrom is mentally fit to proceed.

Segerstrom was 15 on July 26, 1986, when he took Barbara Thompson into some woods behind the Lewis Plaza Apartments several blocks west of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He sexually assaulted her before bashing her head with a 40-pound rock and suffocating her. He had promised to help her catch butterflies.

Segerstrom, now 48, was convicted in 1987 of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The U.S. and Arkansas supreme courts have ruled in recent years that youths cannot be sentenced to life in prison without parole. To comply with the rulings, Arkansas changed its law to allow life with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Anyone who was sentenced as a teenager to life without parole had to be resentenced.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay in 2017 denied Segerstrom's motion for a sentencing hearing, saying a hearing was not required because the state law applied retroactively.

Because Segerstrom was given credit at his original sentencing for 11 months of jail time served, he became immediately eligible to seek parole. He was denied parole in July 2017.

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in February that the state law addressing minors who kill does not apply retroactively to Segerstrom's case. The court ruled that he has to be allowed a sentencing hearing before a judge or jury so he can present evidence and testimony in his favor. The sentencing range now is 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Kent McLemore, Segerstrom's appointed attorney, said in a motion that he has reviewed Segerstrom's mental health and other records from the Arkansas Department of Correction, interviewed Segerstrom on numerous occasions and corresponded with Segerstrom by letter.

McLemore wrote that based on his review of documents and his personal observations, Segerstrom's mental fitness to proceed is an issue. The motion asks Lindsay to order that Segerstrom be evaluated at the State Hospital.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said in February that the state Supreme Court ruling didn't come as a surprise, based on recent decisions by the high court in other murder cases involving teens.

"It's just remanded back to Judge Lindsay to hold a sentencing hearing," Durrett said. "It didn't do anything with the conviction; it's just the sentence."

The new sentencing hearing could be before a judge, or a jury may be seated, Durrett said.

"Both sides can put on evidence at sentencing," Durrett said. "It's just like any other sentencing with the only difference being that in a traditional trial when you come around to the sentencing phase, the jury's heard all the evidence, and that's one thing they can take into account when determining a sentence for a defendant."

Durrett has said he doesn't believe Segerstrom can be rehabilitated and that he will remain a danger to society.

Metro on 06/06/2019