Little Rock man charged with capital murder in April 25 shooting death

A 33-year-old Little Rock man faces a charge of capital murder following an April 25 fatal shooting, the North Little Rock Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

Braylon Sisk is additionally charged with aggravated assault and a firearms violation in connection with the killing of 55-year-old John Gill Jr., the release states.

On Thursday, North Little Rock police officers located Sisk in the 1500 block of Chandler Street, and he was taken into custody, the release states. Sisk is being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail.