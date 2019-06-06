Man, 67, dies after floating Buffalo National River, park service says

A 67-year-old Texas man died Wednesday after floating the Buffalo National River, officials said.

The National Park Service said in a statement that Melvin Doyle Perkins of West Orange, Texas, became unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. after he and his family went tubing on the river from Dillard's Ferry to Buffalo Point.

"After arriving at Buffalo Point, he went to the truck to cool off while his family remained on the gravel bar," the park service said in a statement. "When his family joined him at the truck, they found him unresponsive."

Responders attempted life-saving procedures, but they were unable to revive Perkins, the statement said. The cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Floating conditions in the area were said to be moderate on Wednesday, and temperatures reached the 80s.