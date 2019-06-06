Memories of Palmer enduring

Arnold Palmer (left) and Jack Stephens spoke during a dedication ceremony in 2001 for the Jack Stephens Youth Golf Academy in Little Rock. The Arnold Palmer Cup begins Friday at The Alotian Club in Roland.

Remembering Arnold Palmer for being anything more than a seven-time major golfer champion would be understandable depending on the generation doing the debating.

He was a recognizable face in Pennzoil and Hertz Car Rental commercials in the 1980s. There's also the half-tea, half-lemonade drink that has been sold under his trademark since the early 2000s, though a woman overheard him order the beverage and requested "that Arnold Palmer drink" in the 1960s, according to ArnoldPalmer.com.

At a glance 23rd Palmer Cup WHEN Friday-Sunday WHERE The Alotian Club, Roland WHO 48 U.S. and International collegiate players participating in a Ryder Cup-type format TV None INTERNET Live streaming on Golf Channel app and website TICKETS $50. Good for all three days and are transferable. Can be purchased at arnoldpalmercup.com. PARKING Shuttles will run from Little Rock Christian Academy at 19010 Cantrell Road. NOTE A tournament bag policy will be in place. A list of all approved bags can be found at arnoldpalmercup.com. Click the ticket tab.

Though Palmer attended, but did not graduate from Wake Forest, there's no denying his strong business acumen, according to Jon Podany, the CEO of Arnold Palmer Enterprises.

"I don't think anybody has had a bigger impact on the game of golf around the world over the years," said Podany, who recently returned from Japan where he visited the Arnold Palmer stores for Arnold Palmer Enterprises for the first time since beginning his current position in October. "You can argue there have been some players that have had a better competitive record like a Jack Nicklaus or a Tiger [Woods]. In terms of impact on the game, arguably he's had the greatest impact."

Podany said Palmer winning the Masters in 1958, 1960, 1962, and 1964 and the British Open in 1960 and 1961 helped introduce golf to at least two continents in the early stages of television.

"He won the Masters four times in seven years and really put that tournament on the map," Podany said. "He was one of the first Americans to commit to going [overseas]. That really helped put the British Open championship on the map."

Podany said Palmer was influential in the PGA Tour's break from PGA of America in the late 60's and was instrumental in taking the PGA Tour Champions -- formerly the PGA Seniors Tour -- to a higher level. Palmer also was a co-founder of the Golf Channel in 1995 along with cable television entrepreneur Joe Gibbs.

"The Grand Slam, redefining the importance of it, there's just so many things that he had such a huge influence on," Podany said. "Those kinds of accomplishments, the values and character he represented that really influenced so many young players over the years. How to conduct yourself and how to treat media and so forth. I think from a pure golf standpoint, I believe he's probably had the biggest impact on the game than anyone, as well.

"And you take the other aspects of his life and how influential he was in those areas, too, like being a pilot. If you just look at his piloting career, you'd say he was a tremendous pilot with the number of hours that he logged, his record flight around the world and all that he did in aviation. If you were to look at his business career and the empire that he built with Arnold Palmer Enterprises, he was a very innovative, entrepreneurial businessman and a very successful one. If you look at his philanthropy and the amount of giving of his time, talent and treasure, and the founding of the Arnold Palmer Hospital [for Children]. Just what he did for so many people over the years he'd be regarded as a tremendous philanthropist. Adding all of those things together in so many different parts of his life leads to one incredible life."

Palmer owned Bay Hill Club and Lodge, near Orlando, Fla., from 1974 until his death on Sept. 25, 2016, at the age of 87. The PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational has been played on the site every year since 1979.

"I think we want to make it one of the best events on the PGA Tour," Podany said. "It already is. It is one of the designated elevated events on the PGA Tour -- one of only three along with the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus' tournament, and just recently announced Tiger's tournament [in Los Angeles] at Riviera [Country Club]. That's going to be it. Only those three. Beyond the majors and the world golf championships those are considered to be elevated stature events and receive a three-year exemption instead of the typical two. Our purse next year will be $9.3 million, the highest purse beyond the WGCs and the majors.

"We view it as frankly the highest profile thing that we do that we continue to perpetuate the Arnold Palmer legacy because of its worldwide television. We had over 20 million viewers alone in the United States this year, over 50 million worldwide. It obviously gives an opportunity to tell the Arnold Palmer story."

There's also the Arnold Palmer Cup for collegiate golfers, which began at Bay Hill in 1997. The 23rd annual event between U.S. and international teams will be played Friday-Sunday at The Alotian Club in Roland, with the winners having their names inscribed in the base featuring the bronzed hands of Palmer cradling the removable cup.

"It was a very conscious decision to use his hands," said Podany of the current trophy that was first used in the the 2017 Palmer Cup at the Atlanta Athletic Club. "He was known for having such strong hands and such a firm grip with his handshake. That was one of the signature aspects of Arnold Palmer -- just how he greeted you with such a strong, firm handshake and how important the grip was in terms of a golf game. He talked about how his father Deacon instructed him very early on how to hold a golf club.

"[Deacon] said never change it and he never did. Obviously it led to a lot of success."

Photo by AP file photo

Golfer Arnold Palmer is interviewed after appearing as a guest speaker for a charity golf tournament at the Alotian Club near Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, April 21, 2009.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

Alotian Club golf course HOLE-BY-HOLE

